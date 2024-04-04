Undersecretary Of Interior Ministry Inspects Polling Stations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) Photo feature by Hammad Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Undersecretary of the Ministry of Interior Lt.-Gen. Sheikh Salem Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah made an inspection tour of a number of polling stations of the 2024 National Assembly elections which started at 12:00 on Thursday midday and lasts until this midnight.

He was accompanied by Assistant Undersecretary of the Ministry for Special Security Affairs Maj. Abdullah Saffah and Director General of the General Directorate of Central Operations Brig. Abdullah Al-Atiqi as well as several other security leaders. (end)

