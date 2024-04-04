Voting Ends For Kuwait '24 National Assembly Elections, Counting Of Ballots To Start

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Polling stations closed for the National Assembly's 18th legislative term at 12:00 a.m. local time.

The vote-counting process is to begin shortly. Voting began at 12:00 p.m. and continued for 12 hours.

Some 834,733 eligible voters cast their ballots to select 50 MPs out of 200 candidates to represent them at the new legislature for a term of four years.

There are 104,038 voters in the first constituency with 41 candidates competing.

The second constituency has 39 candidates in the race to win the votes of 95,302 people.

There are 32 hopefuls in the third constituency, which has 143,693 voters.

Forty-eight candidates are competing for the votes of 220,932 people in the fourth constituency.

The fifth constituency includes 40 rivals and 270,768 eligible voters.

Some 123 designated schools would host the ballot boxes with 764 main and sub-committees therein.

This is the second election in history of Kuwait that occurs during the month of Ramadan with the first in July 27, 2013 during the 14th legislative term. There were by-elections held during the holy month on December 7, 2000. (pickup previous)

