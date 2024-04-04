Saudi Crown Prince Stresses Support To Jordan To Maintain Security

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) JEDDAH, April 4 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman affirmed Thursday the Kingdom's backing to measures taken by Jordan to maintain its security and stability. This came during a telephone call conducted by Prince Mohammad with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. King Abdullah II expressed his appreciation to Saudi Arabia for its supportive stance to Jordan, the agency said. (end) fn

