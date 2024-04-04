Kuwait PM Inspects Polling Stations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah has made an inspection tour of a number of polling stations of the 2024 National Assembly elections on Thursday.
He was accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister, the Minister of Defense and Acting Minister of Interior Sheikh Fahad Youssef Saud Al-Sabah, and Minister of Justice and Minister of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs Faisal Saeed Al-Gharib.
Hailing the high voter turnout, His Highness the Prime Minister appreciated the citizens' sense of national responsibility and allegiance to their homeland.
He also appreciated the cooperation and dedication shown by state agencies in organizing and electoral process and setting the stage for credible and transparent elections. (end)
msa
MENAFN04042024000071011013ID1108061241
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.