Srinagar Resident Arrested In UP

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The Uttar Pradesh ATS on Thursday arrested three terrorists including two Pakistani nationals and a resident of Kashmir.
As per Intelligence information, the trio was planning to carry out terrorist activities in India and with the help of ISI.ADVERTISEMENT
Three Hizbul terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals were apprehended by the UP ATS after they entered India through the India-Nepal border, reports said.“With assistance from ISI, the terrorists have trained under Hizb
MENAFN04042024000215011059ID1108061237
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.