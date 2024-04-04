Celebrating 75 Years Of NATO

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Julianne Smith, US Ambassador to NATO

Today marks a significant milestone: the 75th anniversary of NATO.

When NATO was founded, president Truman envisioned it as a shield against aggression, and it has proven to be just that. This historic Alliance stands as a testament to our collective commitment to freedom, security, and prosperity.

Alliances, whether at NATO or elsewhere, are not just symbols of solidarity – they are the bedrock of our security. First and foremost, they make America safer, and they make our allies safer, too. And what we've been able to do together within NATO for 75 years is nothing short of remarkable.

Together, we have achieved incredible feats, from deterring military threats to supporting peacekeeping operations and fostering cooperation in scientific and environmental fields. Our commitment to each other's defense, enshrined in Article 5 of the Washington Treaty – that an attack on one is an attack on all – remains unwavering.

NATO has also become a cornerstone of global peace and security. With more than 35 active partnerships around the globe, NATO recognizes that global challenges require global solutions. Some of these partnerships are longstanding. This year, our Partnership for Peace and Mediterranean Dialogue partners will celebrate their 30th anniversary as NATO partners and the Istanbul Cooperation Initiative partners will likewise celebrate their 20th anniversary.

As secretary Blinken said:“NATO today is bigger, it's stronger, it's more united, it's more capable than ever.”

Defending Ukraine

In recent years, NATO has faced new challenges, none more pressing than Russia's aggression against Ukraine.

NATO's response has been resolute. Every Ally, and more than 50 countries total via the Ukraine Defense Contact Group, is offering support to our Ukrainian friends. This solidarity demonstrates our shared commitment to upholding international norms and defending the sovereignty of all nations.

NATO secretary-general Jens Stoltenberg said president Putin“went to war because he wanted less NATO. He's getting more NATO.” As Secretary Blinken rightly noted,“Those who bet against NATO have clearly been proven wrong.”

Despite immense challenges, Ukraine's resilience is inspiring. With unprecedented support from its partners, Ukraine continues to stand strong against Russian aggression.

Thanks to the remarkable courage and bravery of the Ukrainian people and unprecedented support from its partners, Ukraine endures. The nation continues to protect its people, expand its economy, make reforms, and build its industrial base.

During the past two years, the US provided $75 billion in support to Ukraine and other NATO Allies provided $110 billion – a prime example of shared responsibility. The Alliance is committed to seeing Ukraine emerge victorious, and we stand alongside members of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group continuously seeking ways to provide Ukrainians what they need on the battlefield.

NATO's strength lies in its unity and diversity. Starting with 12 members in 1949, the Alliance has over the years welcomed new members, each contributing unique capabilities, commitments, and perspectives to our collective defense.

Twenty-five years ago, NATO became stronger with the accession of Czechia, Hungary, and Poland. Twenty years ago, Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia joined the Alliance. This month also represents the 15th anniversary of Croatia and Albania becoming members. North Macedonia has made the Alliance stronger since 2020, and Montenegro since 2017.

Finland joined in 2023, bringing highly capable forces, expertise in national resilience, and experience working with NATO.

Sweden, the 32nd and newest member, brings formidable capabilities into the Alliance, strengthening our collective defense, and its steadfast commitment to democracy, human rights, and international peace is aligned with our own values.

Swedish and Finnish accession shows that every nation has its own sovereign right to determine which alliances it wants to join. We have been close friends and partners for decades, and now we'll keep on working to maintain our mutual security as Allies. This makes our Alliance even stronger, and our people safer.

Looking ahead, the upcoming NATO Washington Summit promises to be a pivotal moment in our Alliance's history. Even as we celebrate 75 years of keeping our nation's safe and secure, the focus will be on the years ahead, highlighting the many things NATO has done to adapt and make itself indispensable to the defense and security of its members.

As president Biden has emphasized, NATO is stronger, more energized, and more united than ever before. Together, we will continue to adapt and evolve to meet the challenges of the 21st century. Allies are working together on issues such as climate change, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure; whether in peacetime or at war, these are issues that define our modern lives.

Together, we will continue to uphold the principles that have guided us for the past 75 years and demonstrate how NATO truly is Stronger Together.

