Indian Visa For Polish, Iceland, Iceland, Indonesian And Finland Citizens

INDIAN VISA FOR POLISH CITIZENS

The Indian government has implemented steps to simplify the process for tourists entering the country. Since 2014, Polish citizens have had the option to submit their applications for Indian visas online through the Indian government. One way to implement this is through electronic travel authorization, which enables visitors from 169 countries to acquire visas for their India trips via the Indian e-Visa system. Polish individuals looking to travel to India for tourism, business, or medical purposes have the option to apply for various types of Indian e-Visas. The electronic visa known as a“tourist visa” permits individuals to travel to or visit India for a period of 30 days. A business must obtain an e-Business visa for any business or commercial activities conducted in India. With this type, you can enter and exit India as often as you'd like with stays totaling no more than 180 days during each visit. E-Medical Visa – If you are looking to travel to India for any medical treatment including yoga physical therapy, you can choose this type of e-Visa as it allows you to stay up to 60 days and more importantly, you can enter and exit three times in advance. This visa for India allows travelers from Poland and other countries to visit India for short stays. The India e-Visa application process is easy as it is entirely online. In other words, travelers save trips to the local embassy or consulate to apply for the Indian Visa.







India eVisa Requirements for Polish Citizens



Having a passport that will be valid for at least 6 months from the date of the traveler's arrival in India.

Having at least 2 blank pages on the passport where entry and exit stamps can be placed.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use PayPal or a debit/credit card so you can pay for the Visa fees. Travelers must also have a return ticket or a ticket of onward travel while applying for an eVisa

