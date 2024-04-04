Without Community Support, The Green Energy Transition Will Fail. Here's How To Get Communities On Board

Author: Simon Wright

(MENAFN- The Conversation) Connecting cheap, clean energy from renewables comes with a hidden cost and challenge: building 5,000 kilometres of new transmission lines this decade, and another 5,000km after that . This sounds like a lot, but 5,000km is only around 10% of the existing grid network, and unlocks more than 32 gigawatts of new clean energy capacity by 2030 .

