DFSA Chief Executive Ian Johnston Reappointed As Vice Chair Of IOSCO Committee

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The Chief Executive of the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA), Ian Johnston, has been reappointed as the Vice Chair of the Africa and Middle East Regional Committee (AMERC) and so, a board member of the International Organisation of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), for the term 2024-2026.

IOSCO is the global standard-setter for securities regulation. IOSCO's AMERC brings together 42 financial market regulators of the region to discuss, exchange information and promote issues specific to capital market development and regulation.

The reappointment of Ian Johnston as the Vice Chair of the AMERC reaffirms the DFSA's commitment to advancing global regulatory objectives and ensuring that Dubai's financial services sector remains aligned with international best practices.

Commenting on the reappointment, Ian Johnston said:“Being reappointed as Vice Chair of AMERC and a board member of IOSCO is both an honour and a testament to the ongoing commitment of the DFSA to international regulatory standards. This reappointment reaffirms DFSA's efforts in advancing global regulatory objectives and ensuring a resilient and transparent financial system. We look forward to continuing our contributions to IOSCO's vital work as a standard-setter for securities regulation.”