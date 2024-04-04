Addleshaw Goddard Reinforces Financial Services Practice With Appointment Of Fintech Specialist Anna Zeitlin

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Addleshaw Goddard has announced the appointment of Anna Zeitlin as Partner to further boost the firm's steep growth trajectory in strategic areas of focus such as financial services and the public sector.

Anna joins Addleshaw Goddard from PwC, where she was a Director and led the Fintech and Financial Services Practice at PwC Legal Middle East. With a demonstrated track record of growing a loyal client base in fintech, Anna brings a new strategic dimension to Addleshaw Goddard's burgeoning financial services practice, which is a key pillar of its business focus in the region. She will be based in Dubai and brings with her from PwC, Slam Ashry, a bilingual Egyptian-qualified Managing Associate and Aqsa Solangi, who is currently a paralegal.

Commenting on the appointment, Robin Hickman, Head of Banking & Finance, Addleshaw Goddard, said:

“Fintech represents a critical new pillar of engagement and growth at Addleshaw Goddard Middle East, and we are delighted to welcome Anna Zeitlin to further strengthen the practice in this sector. Her appointment complements our robust portfolio of practices across industries and brings valuable expertise and extensive experience advising on financial services – a specialization that has seen significant growth over recent years in the Middle East and where we are keen to bolster our market presence.”

Anna's work on the government side has included assisting regional governments develop their regulatory frameworks, with notable experience in the financial regulatory space – including working with large GCC free zone authorities in designing digital financial centres and drafting the corresponding regulations. On the private client side, she has advised banks, financial institutions, funds and established fintech companies on the legal and regulatory compliance of their operations in the GCC and the region.

Anna Zeitlin, Partner, Addleshaw Goddard, added:

“The financial services regulatory space is amongst the most promising and fastest-growing sectors in the region – whether for governments, established financial institutions, big ticket corporates or start-ups. There are huge opportunities to support new and existing clients of the firm and I couldn't be more excited about the possibilities to develop a market-leading fintech practice.”

About Addleshaw Goddard:

Addleshaw Goddard is a global law firm with over 2,500+ employees across our 18 offices spanning key commercial centres around the world. Six in the UK – London, Leeds, Manchester, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen; seven in Europe – four in Germany and one in Ireland, France and Luxembourg; a further four in the GCC – Doha, Dubai, Muscat, and Riyadh; and one in Asia – Singapore. We have over 350 Partners and nearly 1,392 lawyers and fee-earners worldwide.