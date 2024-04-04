Eid Ecommerce Boom Uplo Reports 45% Surge In Sales

(MENAFN- Mid-East)



Sales records to be broken across Middle East and North Africa over Eid Leading ecommerce management company compared historical sales data with forecast and real-time sales results for a range of brands.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: Uplo, the Middle East and North Africa's leading online retail management company, revealed today that 2024 Eid ecommerce sales could be a major boost, with top performing brands increasing sales revenue by nearly half compared to last year. Uplo, which manages ecommerce for major international and regional brands across the MENA region and has distribution centres in Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kuwait and Lebanon, said that the expected year-on-year boost for certain brands could be up to 45% higher than in 2023, with around 2.5% margin of error.

Nicolas Bruylants, Co-Founder and CVO of Uplo said,“There's no doubt, 2024 will be the biggest Eid sales in history. Online brands will benefit from the best ever reach, hitting more people than ever before through targeted campaigns. Every ecommerce brand will be targeting a record number of customers, sales volumes, and revenue.”

The month of Ramadan and Eid is typically the second busiest period of the year for ecommerce brands in the MENA region, only behind the four-week period between Black Friday and Christmas Day.

Eid ecommerce sales start to increase typically one week before the start of Eid, reaching highest sales on the first day of Eid and gradually reducing for approximately one week back to normal levels. Virtually all product categories can expect an uptick in customer demand heading into the Eid celebrations.

About Uplo:

Uplo is the business behind successful brands, delivering excellence in online retail management. With offices and customer support centres in UAE, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Kuwait, Uplo is MENA's number one provider of proven and innovative ecommerce, e-distribution and direct to consumer solutions, empowering some of the world's leading businesses and upcoming brands for the future of retail. Working collaboratively with partners, Uplo builds win-win relationships that deliver excellent results and drive sales.