Opthea To Participate In The 23ʳᵈ Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference 

23 rd Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference Presentation Details:
| Date:
| Thursday, April 11th
| Time:
| 3:45 p.m. ET
| Presenter:
| Frederic Guerard, Pharm D, CEO
| Webcast Link
| Here
|
|
A webcast of the Needham presentation can be accessed under“Events & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website, .
About Opthea
Opthea (ASX/NASDAQ:OPT) is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to address the unmet need in the treatment of highly prevalent and progressive retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration (wet AMD) and diabetic macular edema (DME).
Opthea's lead product candidate, sozinibercept, is being evaluated in two pivotal Phase 3 clinical trials (COAST, NCT04757636, and ShORe, NCT04757610,) for use in combination with standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A monotherapies to improve overall efficacy and deliver superior vision gains compared to the standard-of-care anti-VEGF-A agents. To learn more, visit our website and follow us on X and LinkedIn.
Authorized for release to ASX by Fred Guerard, CEO
Investor Enquiries
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
Email: ...
Phone: 617-430-7579
Media:
Silvana Guerci-Lena
NorthStream Global Partners
...
