Proponent Forms Strategic Partnership With New Hampshire Ball Bearings (NHBB)

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BREA, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proponent is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with New Hampshire Ball Bearings, Inc. (NHBB). Proponent and NHBB are dedicated to reducing lead times and increasing the availability of high-demand bearing products for aerospace aftermarket customers, as evidenced by this initiative.



NHBB, a leading aerospace bearings manufacturer, is reinforcing its commitment to MRO and aftermarket customers through this collaboration. The partnership capitalizes on Proponent's established MRO market reputation and strong business intelligence capabilities, and NHBB's reputation for superior quality and high levels of service. Both companies are certain that customers in the aerospace aftermarket sector will benefit from this partnership.

Andrew Todhunter, President and CEO for Proponent, expressed enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "NHBB's commitment to innovation and service excellence aligns well with Proponent's values. Together, we look forward to delivering enhanced solutions and service levels to the aerospace MRO market."

"Proponent's knowledge of and reach into the MRO market makes them a good partner and valuable extension of our sales team,” noted Cathie Anderson, NHBB's Director of Sales.“We look forward to working closely with Proponent to offer our end customers additional product accessibility.”

About Proponent

Proponent is a leading independent global aerospace parts distribution business headquartered in Brea, California. As well as providing traditional distribution services to airlines, MROs and OEMs, the company also provides a range of inventory management solutions designed to reduce operating costs and improve supply chain performance. The company's focus is on providing outstanding quality and value by better understanding its customers and delivering time-based service advantages. To learn more, visit Proponent .

About NHBB

New Hampshire Ball Bearings, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of precision bearings and complex bearing assemblies for the global aerospace, defense, medical, dental, and high-technology markets. Its tiered aerospace product portfolio, including NHBB and NMB product brands, offers customers standard and customized solutions for their most challenging requirements. NHBB is a member of the MinebeaMitsumi Aerospace group of companies, which brings excellence together by capitalizing on the integrated competencies of the group. NHBB is a subsidiary of MinebeaMitsumi Inc. (Tokyo, Japan), a comprehensive precision components manufacturer with 125 production and R&D facilities in 28 countries, employing approximately 88,000 people worldwide. Visit NHBB

