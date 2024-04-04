26 Candidates File Nominations From Jammu LS Seat

(MENAFN- IANS) Jammu, April 5 (IANS) On the last day of filing nominations, nine candidates on Thursday submitted their papers from the Jammu Lok Sabha constituency for the second phase of parliamentary elections scheduled to be held on April 26.

The candidates who filed nomination papers on Thursday included Naresh Kumar Talla of Jai Prakash Janta Dal, Qari Zaheer Abbas Bhatti (All India Forward Bloc), Naresh Kumar Chib (Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party-Bhim), and Congress' substitute candidate Indra Bhalla.

Besides them, Independent candidates C.D. Sharma, Satish Poonchi, Vicky Kumar Dogra, Perseen Singh, and Ravinder Singh also submitted their nomination papers in the office of the Returning Officer.

BJP's Jugal Kishore Sharma and Congress' Raman Bhalla have already filed their nominations for the Jammu seat. In total, 26 contestants have filed their candidature.

The nomination papers will be scrutinized on April 6 at 11 a.m. and the candidates can withdraw their nomination before 3 p.m. on April 8.