Hanmi Releases 2023 Annual Shareholder Letter

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hanmi Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: HAFC, or“Hanmi”), the parent company of Hanmi Bank (the“Bank”), today announced the release of its 2023 annual letter to shareholders entitled“Building on our Legacy of Trust” authored by President and Chief Executive Officer Bonnie Lee. To view the letter please visit Hanmi Financial Corporation (HAFC) .
About Hanmi Financial Corporation
Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Hanmi Financial Corporation owns Hanmi Bank, which serves multi-ethnic communities through its network of 35 full-service branches and seven loan production offices in California, Texas, Illinois, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Colorado, Washington and Georgia. Hanmi Bank specializes in real estate, commercial, SBA and trade finance lending to small and middle market businesses. Additional information is available at .
Investor Contacts:
Romolo (Ron) Santarosa
Senior Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
213-427-5636
Lisa Fortuna
Investor Relations
Financial Profiles
310-622-8251
...
MENAFN04042024004107003653ID1108061088
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.