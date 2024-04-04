Finwise Bancorp To Host First Quarter 2024 Webcast And Conference Call On Monday, April 29, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MURRAY, Utah, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ: FINW) (“FinWise” or the“Company”), the parent company of FinWise Bank, announced today that it will report its first quarter 2024 results and host a webcast and conference call after the market close on Monday, April 29, 2024.



Webcast Information

The webcast will be available on the Company's website at FinWise Earnings Call Live Webcast and a replay of the call will be available at Investor Relations | FinWise Bancorp (gcs-web) for six months following the call.

Conference Call Information

The conference call will be held at 5:30 PM ET to discuss financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2024. The dial-in number for the conference call is 1-877-423-9813 (toll-free) or 1-201-689-8573 (international). The conference ID is 13745237. Please dial the number 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Submission of Conference Call Questions

In addition to questions asked live by analysts during the call, the Company will also accept for consideration questions submitted via email prior to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Friday, April 26, 2024. Please email questions to ... .

About FinWise Bancorp

FinWise is reshaping the Banking value chain through Fintech enablement. The Company is at a key expansion point as it incorporates Payments Hub and BIN Sponsorship offerings into its current platforms, creating an integrated Fintech banking solutions provider. Its existing Strategic Program Lending business, done through scalable API-driven infrastructure, powers deposit, lending and payments programs for leading Fintech brands. FinWise also manages other Lending programs such as SBA 7(a), Real Estate, and Leasing, which provide optionality for disciplined balance sheet growth. FinWise is well positioned to help Fintechs through its compliance oversight and risk management-first culture.

Contacts:

...

...



