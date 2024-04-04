Trisura Group Announces Changes To Its Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trisura Group Ltd. (“Trisura” or“Trisura Group”) (TSX: TSU) today announced the appointment of Lilia Sham to its Board of Directors and the retirement of Greg Morrison. In addition, Trisura today announced that Sacha Haque is expected to stand for election to the Board of Directors at this year's Annual General Meeting.



Ms. Sham and Ms. Haque have enjoyed long and successful careers in the financial services industry. Ms. Sham most recently led iA Financial's Strategy and Corporate Development team and previously was head of Corporate Development at Intact Financial.

Ms. Haque has been the President of Imperial Windsor Group and the R. Howard Webster Foundation since 2023 and previously served as Partner, General Counsel and Secretary at Sagard, following a senior legal position with Power Corporation of Canada.

“We are pleased to welcome Lilia Sham to our Board of Directors and look forward to the expected election of Sacha Haque to our Board of Directors at our Annual General Meeting on June 3, 2024. Both Ms. Sham and Ms. Haque are highly respected, seasoned professionals with valuable experience in strategy, corporate development, investments, risk management, legal and governance, amongst other areas. We look forward to the guidance Ms. Sham and Ms. Haque will provide as Trisura continues to execute its strategy.” said George Myhal, Chair, Board of Directors, Trisura Group Ltd.

Mr. Myhal continued,“We would also like to thank Greg Morrison for his many contributions to Trisura. Greg has been an important component of Trisura's success, especially in our initial years.”

About Trisura Group

Trisura Group Ltd. is a specialty insurance provider operating in the Surety, Risk Solutions, Corporate Insurance and Fronting business lines of the market. Trisura has investments in wholly owned subsidiaries through which it conducts insurance and reinsurance operations. Those operations are primarily in Canada (“Trisura Canada”) and the United States (“Trisura US”). Trisura Group Ltd. is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“TSU”.

Further information is available at Important information may be disseminated exclusively via the website; investors should consult the site to access this information. Details regarding the operations of Trisura Group Ltd. are also set forth in regulatory filings.

For more information, please contact:

Name: Bryan Sinclair

Tel: 416 607 2135

Email: ...

