Global Rhodamine B Market Size To Worth USD 252.89 Million By 2033 | CAGR Of 3.32%

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Global Rhodamine B Market Size was Valued at USD 182.37 Million in 2023 and the Worldwide Rhodamine B Market Size is Expected to reach USD 252.89 Million by 2033, according to a research report published by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies covered: Hangzhou Haiqiang Chemical Co., Tianjin Zhongjin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Hebei Youhao Chemical Co., Ltd, Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical Co., Jhebei Youhao Yingwangtong, Quingdao ChuanLin Dye Industry Co, Dharamchand & Co Private ltd, Dezhou Hongqiao Dyestuff Chemical Co., Haunghua Bohai Chemical, Shenyang Jin Tianyuan Chemical, and Others Key Vendors

New York, United States , April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Rhodamine B Market Size to Grow from USD 182.37 Million in 2023 to USD 252.89 Million by 2033, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.32% during the forecast period.

market.png" title="global-rhodamine

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

Rhodamine B is a tracer dye used to determine the rate and direction of water flow and transport. In fluorometers, the dyes-among which rhodamine B is one-fluoresce, making it easy to identify. Rhodamine B is essentially used to dye cotton and paper. The growing demand for fluorescence dyes in biotechnological applications such as fluorescence microscopy, flow cytometry, and ELISA is driving the market's expansion. A wide range of laboratory experiments also make extensive use of staining techniques, which contributes to the market's growth. Rhodamine B is widely used in biotechnology to investigate DNA structure or DNA disruptions in cancer cells. To diagnose genetic disorders, identify pathogens, and ascertain a disease's genetic susceptibility, one must have a thorough understanding of DNA structure. The market is expanding as a result of the increasing creation of environmentally friendly rhodamine-B formulations to comply with environmental regulations and advancements in sustainability. However, for instance, the Karnataka government outlawed Rhodamine-B in March 2024. This food colouring agent is frequently used in dishes like cotton candy and gobi manchurian. The Karnataka health minister, Dinesh Gundu Rao, threatened to take severe action against vendors who use these chemicals in their restaurants. Furthermore, the chemical is said to be carcinogenic, which means that humans may develop cancer if they are exposed to it on a regular basis.

Browse key industry insights spread across 200 pages with 115 Market data tables and figures & charts from the report on the " Global Rhodamine B Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Biotechnological, Industrial), By End User (Textile Industries, Pharmaceutical Companies, Food & Beverage), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033."

Buy Now Full Report:

The biotechnological segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share over the anticipation timeframe.

On the basis of type, the global rhodamine B market is segmented into biotechnological, and industrial. Among these, the biotechnological segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share over the anticipation timeframe. Rhodamine has many industrial-grade applications, as opposed to other fields such as biotechnology. It is frequently used as a colorant in paints, shoe polish, ballpoint and printing inks, and textiles to tint textiles. Specifically, ink is a tool that students need to finish their assignments. Furthermore, as modernity has grown, printed notebooks have become more popular recently.

The textile industries segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth over the anticipation timeframe.

On the basis of the end user, the global rhodamine B market is segmented into textile industries, pharmaceutical companies, and food & beverage. Among these, the textile industries segment is witnessing significant growth over the anticipation timeframe. The three primary mechanisms that aid in the dye molecules' adhesion to the fabric are diffusion, bonding, and absorption. Because "fashion is a part of the daily air and it changes all the time, with all events," the speed at which modernization is occurring is causing a drastic shift in clothing trends. The growing fashion trends among young people are contributing to the need for rhodamine B dyes.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the anticipation timeframe.

North America is dominating the market with the largest market share over the anticipation timeframe. This segmental growth is due to factors that support the culture of extensive research and development activities, like the existence of top-notch infrastructure and deeply embedded research laboratories. Moreover, governments in wealthy countries such as the US and Canada ensure a consistent flow of hard currency to fund research activities.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow the fastest during the anticipation timeframe. The region's overall demand for textiles is naturally high due to its large population. Furthermore, the infrastructure's refining quality has benefited studies in countries like India and China.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major market key players in the Rhodamine B market are Hangzhou Haiqiang Chemical Co., Tianjin Zhongjin Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Hebei Youhao Chemical Co., Ltd, Shanghai Fuxin Fine Chemical Co., Jhebei Youhao Yingwangtong, Quingdao ChuanLin Dye Industry Co, Dharamchand & Co Private ltd, Dezhou Hongqiao Dyestuff Chemical Co., Haunghua Bohai Chemical, Shenyang Jin Tianyuan Chemical, and Others.

Get Discount At @

Key Market Developments

In March 2022, Researchers at the University of Pittsburgh have created a new fluorescent label that is essential for highlighting DNA building disruption in a range of malignant cells. It follows that an improvement in the effectiveness of cancer diagnosis procedures is anticipated with this invention. DNA-binding dye was able to create images with superresolution fluorescence microscopy that were unmatched.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2033. Spherical Insights has segmented the Global Rhodamine B Market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Rhodamine B Market, Type Analysis



Biotechnological Industrial

Rhodamine B Market, End User Analysis



Textile Industries

Pharmaceutical Companies Food & Beverage

Rhodamine B Market, Regional Analysis



North America



US



Canada

Mexico

Europe



Germany



Uk



France



Italy



Spain



Russia

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America



Brazil



Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa



UAE



Saudi Arabia



Qatar



South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Browse Related Reports

Global Biocides Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (QAC, Halogen Compounds, Phenolic), By End-Use (Paints & Coatings, Water Treatment, HVAC), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

Global Ceramic Balls Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Function (Inert, Active) By Material (Silicon, Alumina, Zirconia), By Application (Bearing, Grinding, Valve), By End-User (Automotive, Chemical, Aerospace), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Fly Ash Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Type F, Type C), By Application (Cement & Concretes, Fills & Embankments, Waste Stabilization, Mining, Oilfield Service, Road Stabilization, Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033

Global Geofoam Market Size By Type (Extruded Polystyrene Geofoams, Expanded Polystyrene Geofoams), By Application (Road & Highway Construction, Building & Infrastructure), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope and Forecast to 2033

Global Permanent Magnet Market Size By Type (Neodymium Iron Boron Magnet, Ferrite Magnet), By End-Use (Consumer Electronics, General Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, By Geographic Scope and Forecast to 2033

About the Spherical Insights & Consulting

Spherical Insights & Consulting is a market research and consulting firm which provides actionable market research study, quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight especially designed for decision makers and aids ROI.

Which is catering to different industry such as financial sectors, industrial sectors, government organizations, universities, non-profits and corporations. The company's mission is to work with businesses to achieve business objectives and maintain strategic improvements.

CONTACT US:

For More Information on Your Target Market, Please Contact Us Below:

Phone: +1 303 800 4326 (the U.S.)

Phone: +91 90289 24100 (APAC)

Email: ... , ...

Contact Us:

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter