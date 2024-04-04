Optinose To Present At The Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) YARDLEY, Pa., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optinose (NASDAQ:OPTN), a pharmaceutical company focused on patients treated by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists, today announced that members of its management team will present a company overview and business update at the Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference on April 10, 2024 at 2:15 p.m. ET.



To listen to a webcast of the presentation live, please visit the Investors page of the Optinose website.

A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the conclusion of the event.

About Optinose

Optinose is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on serving the needs of patients cared for by ear, nose and throat (ENT) and allergy specialists. To learn more, please visit or follow us on X and LinkedIn .

