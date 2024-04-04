PROCEPT Biorobotics Corp. Announces Investor Event At 2024 AUA Annual Meeting In San Antonio, Texas

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN JOSE, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation (Nasdaq: PRCT), a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology, announced today it will host an in-person investor event on Friday, May 3, 2024, at the Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Antonio, TX at the American Urological Association Annual Meeting from 8:00am to 9:30am Central Time.



Members of PROCEPT BioRobotics' management team presenting include:



Reza Zadno – President & Chief Executive Officer

Kevin Waters – Executive VP & Chief Financial Officer

Sham Shiblaq – Executive VP & Chief Commercial Officer Barry Templin – Executive VP, Technology and Clinical Development

Clinical perspectives will also be provided by the following physicians:



Dr. Inderbir Gill , Founding Executive Director for USC Urology and Chairman of Urological Cancer Surgery at Keck School of Medicine of USC

Dr. Brian Helfand , Division of Urology, NorthShore University Health System Dr. Lewis S. Kriteman, Partner and Executive VP, Georgia Urology



A live webcast of the event, as well as an archived recording, will be available on the“Investors” section of the Company's website at The webcast will be archived and available for replay for at least 90 days after the event.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia, or BPH. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms, or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence, which includes nine clinical studies and over 150 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit .

Investor Contact:

Matt Bacso

VP, Investor Relations and Business Operations

...