Resmed To Report Third Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings On April 25, 2024

SAN DIEGO, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced it plans to release financial and operational results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024 on Thursday, April 25, 2024, after the New York Stock Exchange closes. Following the release, ResMed management will host a webcast to discuss the results. Other forward-looking and material information may also be discussed during the webcast.

Earnings webcast details:

. Location: . Date: Thursday, April 25, 2024 . Time: 1:30 p.m. PDT / 4:30 p.m. EDT . International: London, Thursday, April 25, 2024, 9:30 p.m. BST

Sydney, Friday, April 26, 2024, 6:30 a.m. AEST



Please note, ResMed does not use outside phone lines to access the earnings call, the call is accessible via the above webcast link only.

A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on ResMed's website and available approximately two hours after the webcast. In addition, a phone replay will be available approximately three hours after the webcast and will be accessible from April 25, 2024, until May 9, 2024, at:



U.S.: +1 877.660.6853

International: +1 201.612.7415 Conference ID: 13745785



About ResMed

ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries.

