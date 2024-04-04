Revolution Medicines To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REDWOOD CITY, Calif., April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revolution Medicines, Inc. (Nasdaq: RVMD), a clinical-stage oncology company developing targeted therapies for patients with RAS-addicted cancers, today announced that Mark A. Goldsmith, M.D., Ph.D., the company's chief executive officer and chairman, will be a featured speaker at the 23rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference and the Stifel Targeted Oncology Forum.
Details of the company's participation are as follows:
23 rd Annual Needham Healthcare Conference
Conference Dates: April 8-11, 2024
Fireside Chat Time/Date: 1:30 – 2:10 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 11, 2024
Location: Virtual; webcast available
Stifel Targeted Oncology Forum
Conference Dates: April 16-17, 2024
Fireside Chat Time/Date: 3:30 – 3:55 p.m. ET on Tuesday, April 16, 2024
Location: Virtual; webcast available
To access the live webcasts of the Needham and Stifel fireside chats, please visit the“Events & Presentations” page of Revolution Medicines' website at . Additionally, a replay of each webcast will be available on the“Events & Presentations” page of the Revolution Medicines website for at least 14 days following the conference.
About Revolution Medicines, Inc.
Revolution Medicines is a clinical-stage oncology company developing novel targeted therapies for RAS-addicted cancers. The company's R&D pipeline comprises RAS(ON) inhibitors designed to suppress diverse oncogenic variants of RAS proteins, and RAS companion inhibitors for use in combination treatment strategies. The company's RAS(ON) inhibitors RMC-6236, a RAS(ON) multi-selective inhibitor, RMC-6291, a RAS(ON) G12C-selective inhibitor, and RMC-9805, a RAS(ON) G12D-selective inhibitor, are currently in clinical development. Additional RAS(ON) mutant-selective inhibitors in the company's development pipeline include RMC-5127 (G12V), RMC-0708 (Q61H) and RMC-8839 (G13C).
CONTACT: Media & Investor ContactErin Graves650-779-0136...
MENAFN04042024004107003653ID1108061001
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.