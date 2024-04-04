R Games Worlds First AI And Gaming Token Is Set To Launch On Top Exchanges

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) R Games Gears Up for Token Listing - $RGAME Poised to Transform the Blockchain Industry with Artificial Intelligence, Precise Engineering and Racing.

Hyderabad, India, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- R Games, the Most Hyped AI and GameFi Project of 2024, an innovative gaming platform set to launch on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) & Solana Network, is on the cusp of a groundbreaking milestone as it gears up for the listing of its native token, $RGAME. This pivotal event represents a significant leap forward for the platform, set to redefine the gaming landscape within the Web3 ecosystem.



Distinguishing itself with cutting-edge features and a commitment to user empowerment, R Games offers a dynamic gaming experience infused with advanced AI technology and intricate automotive design elements. The platform's fully customized approach, powered by Unreal & Unity engines, ensures an immersive and interactive gameplay environment.

Key features of R Games include interoperable NFTs, user-generated content capabilities, and AI-integrated designs that deliver precision engineering and unmatched visual appeal. This unique combination sets R Games apart as a frontrunner in the Web3 AI and Gaming sector, catering to seasoned gamers and newcomers alike.

As R Games prepares for its Token Generation Event (TGE) on April 8th, 2024, excitement is mounting within the gaming community. The platform has already garnered significant traction, with partnerships in progress with prominent automotive brands and a growing user base comprising over 50,000 gamers from Fabwelt Studios and 300,000 gamers onboarding from WEMIX Play. Additionally, collaborations with over 200 KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders) worldwide and influencers with a combined success of over $1B further solidify R Games' position as a game-changer in the gaming industry.

The upcoming Initial DEX Offering (IDO) platforms like DAOMaker, Poolz Finance, Finceptor, Paragen and Cex and Dex listing platforms like Gate, MEXC, Pancakeswap, Raydium and BingX mark a crucial step in R Games' journey towards widespread adoption and market penetration.

The $RGAME token's Fully Diluted Valuation will be marked at $7.5M, with an initial market capital of $296,250

Supported by advisors and backers such as Ferrum Network, Lavender Capital, BMW Capital, Qu Ventures, IBC Group, Oddiyana Ventures, Mario Nawfal, Sky Wee, Yuen Wong, Robby Joe, and Rajan Raj among others, R Games is well-equipped to navigate the dynamic Web3 landscape and unlock its full potential.

Produced by Dubai-based Gyros Studios formerly known as Fabwelt Studios, R Games leverages state-of-the-art gaming development tools and AI-driven game design to deliver a seamless and captivating gaming experience. With a keen focus on user engagement and community building, R Games is poised to become a frontrunner in the ever-evolving Web3 gaming ecosystem.

As the countdown to TGE and IDO commences, R Games invites gamers, investors, and enthusiasts alike to join its journey towards revolutionizing the gaming industry and unlocking new possibilities in the Web3 world.

Who are the Founders of R Games?

R Games team comes from a successful studio venture Gyros Studios LLC Formerly Known as Fabwelt Studios LLC built numerous successful Blockchain Games

Loet de Hooge, Abhishek Pegada, and Rubina Naaz are the visionary founders of R Games, bringing together their diverse expertise and passion for gaming and blockchain technology. Loet de Hooge is known for his technical prowess and innovation, Abhishek Pegada contributes his strategic leadership and business acumen, while Rubina Naaz brings a creative and user-centric approach to the team.

Loet de Hooge has a background in Technical development and entrepreneurship, having successfully led previous ventures to success. Abhishek Pegada is a seasoned developer with a deep understanding of blockchain technology and its applications in gaming. Rubina Naaz is an experienced game designer and business head with a knack for creating engaging and immersive user experiences.

Highlights of R Games

The Alpha Version of R Games was officially launched on April 4th, 2024, at 14:00 UTC, having undergone extensive testing within their close-knit community. This testing phase has garnered overwhelmingly positive feedback, particularly regarding the game's graphics, which are likened to Web3's Asphalt. The seamless integration of high-end quality graphics has generated significant anticipation within the R Games Community leading up to the Alpha Launch.



Looking towards the future, R Games has ambitious plans in store. Development efforts are focused on implementing upgrades such as an advanced Upgrade System, Virtual Garage, and AI integration. These additions will provide users with various earning opportunities through models like Develop-to-Earn, Watch-to-Earn, and Play-to-Earn.

Within the game, players can fine-tune and electronically upgrade all vehicle models within the workshop, offering a customizable experience. The integration of AI technology allows users to effortlessly design their car characters, even without technical expertise. The roadmap also includes diverse modes like Formula One, Street Racing, Story Mode, and Off-Road Racing to cater to a broad audience.

For the Alpha version, the spotlight is on Circuit Racing, featuring professional racing tracks that promise an immersive experience. This comprehensive approach is designed to appeal to racers, automotive engineers, and car enthusiasts alike.

Co-founder Abhishek Pegada's background as an Automotive Engineer has played a pivotal role in shaping R Games' unique vision. His insight into the field's dynamics has fueled the belief that many automotive engineers would relish the opportunity to work on passion projects during their leisure time. This vision has been realized through R Games' innovative AI technology.

The collaborative efforts of the R Games team with a group of automotive engineers and R&D experts have resulted in the creation of original and innovative designs that enhance the R Games Ecosystem.

About R Games

R Games is a leading gaming platform built on Solana and Binance Smart Chain, offering a diverse range of gaming experiences powered by advanced AI and cutting-edge technology. With a focus on user engagement, innovative gameplay mechanics, and strategic partnerships, R Games is set to redefine the gaming landscape in the Web3 era.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

