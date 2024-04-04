Hong Kong’S Eroding Freedoms: China’S Tightening Grip

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) China's quest for an open economy now plays second fiddle to its national security agenda, dimming the once-vibrant freedom in Hong Kong.



Since Xi Jinping's rise to power, Hong Kong has undergone a significant transformation.



The 2020 national security law, along with Hong Kong's Article 23, has drastically limited freedoms, broadly targeting various activities in the name of national security.



This has stifled free speech and assembly, casting a pall over the city's liberty.



The 2019 protests against an extradition bill highlighted Hong Kongers' craving for democratic freedoms.







Yet, Beijing's quick, forceful clampdown, featuring restrictive security laws, deviates sharply from the 1997 handover assurances of autonomy from Britain.



These moves underscore Beijing's preference for control over promised freedoms.









Suppression extends to culture and personal lives, as seen in Apple Daily's closure and widespread self-censorship among citizens.









Such repression mirrors the broader, harsh treatment of marginalized groups in places like Xinjiang, drawing parallels to the diminishing freedoms under Xi's leadership.



Global reactions have been subdued, with the deterioration in Hong Kong masked by a semblance of normality.









Despite dwindling liberties, Hong Kong 's people show resilience, fighting for democracy and autonomy, showcasing their enduring spirit for rights.









Hong Kong's struggles reflect the wider impact of China's national security focus, balancing economic progress with authoritarian rule.



The evolving city underscores sacrifices for security, urging global acknowledgment and reevaluation of sacrificed freedoms for growing authoritarianism.

