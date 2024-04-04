Maduro’S Government Introduces Contested Anti-Fascism Bill

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela's government, under President Nicolás Maduro, has proposed a bill termed "Law Against Fascism, Neo-Fascism, and Similar Expressions" to its National Assembly.



This action is generating considerable controversy across the country, especially among opposition members.



This legislation emerges as the opposition faces hurdles ahead of the presidential elections on July 28. Critics argue this bill could be used to suppress opposition voices.



Vice President Delcy Rodrígue claims the bill targets global fascism, addressing hate, violence, and "economic fascism," referencing sanctions against Venezuela.



Following the U.S.'s suspension of sanctions in response to Maduro's democratic pledges, the U.S. reconsiders its stance after the disqualification of opposition candidate María Corina Machado.







The bill proposes up to 12 years in jail for protest organizers and permits closing or fining media for "prohibited messages" against democracy or supporting fascism.



It further criminalizes "neoliberalism" and "moral conservatism," proposing a military-led commission against fascism.



Defined within the bill, fascism is an ideology of assumed superiority based on race, ethnicity, social, or national origin that employs violence as a political tool.



This broad definition echoes the government's longstanding rhetoric against its opponents.



Introduced by Diosdado Cabello Rondón, the proposal claims to uphold the Constitution's principles, emphasizing state duties and legal equality.



It has passed an initial discussion and awaits further deliberation.



International entities, including the Independent Fact-Finding Mission, warn of more government repression around elections.



They point out ongoing human rights violations against opposition and critics. This law thus raises concerns about Venezuela's freedom of expression and political engagement.

Background

After Venezuela barred key rivals to Nicolás Maduro, diplomat Yván Gil announced proudly a UN mission to 'observe' (and bless) the staged presidential election on July 28.



Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has labeled the exclusion of Venezuelan candidate Corina Yoris as significant.



Yoris, nominated by María Corina Machado who faced disqualification, became a focal point of concern.

