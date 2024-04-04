Engandered Monkey Stolen From Leipzig Zoo In Eastern Germany

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) An endangered monkey, belonging to a species facing extinction, was stolen from the Leipzig Zoo in eastern Germany.

Authorities in Germany have announced that a rare and endangered monkey has been stolen from a zoo in the city of Leipzig by unidentified individuals.

Foreign media, citing German authorities, reported that the monkey was stolen on Tuesday, April 2nd, by unknown individuals from the Leipzig zoo and transferred to an unknown location.

Officials at the Leipzig zoo have received indications suggesting that the thieves resorted to violence to enter the zoo and take away the rare monkey.

Police investigations in the country have shown that the primary goal of the thieves was the endangered monkey.

It is worth mentioning that this monkey, named“Roma,” is 15 years old and belongs to the macaque species. These monkeys, endangered due to their lion-like tails, are famous.

Following the theft of this rare monkey, the country's police have increased security measures at the zoo and continue efforts to search for the monkey.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram