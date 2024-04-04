THOUSANDS OF DEALS AND THREE BIG WINNERS AN ASTOUNDING SECOND EDITION OF THE GREAT ONLINE SALE

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Shoppers across Dubai bagged incredible bargains, special buys, and discounts of up to 95 per cent across 75+ retailers in the Great Online Sale which took place from March 29-31.

Those who subscribed to the Great Online Sale could access additional exclusive discounts as well as enter draws to win cash prizes.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Great Online Sale celebrated another incredible edition, where thousands of shoppers were able to purchase global and local brands at special prices over the three-day online mega sale. Organised by Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), the second edition of the Great Online Sale offered discounts of up to 95 per cent across 75 global retailers and leading e-commerce platforms, allowing residents and visitors across Dubai the chance to shop for bargains throughout Ramadan – either on the move or from the comfort of their home – and having their purchases delivered straight to their doorstep with ease. This year's edition marked a 20 per cent increase in participating retailers and brands compared to last year.

With a wide range of products at amazing prices from leading online retailers across the Emirate, there were plenty of exclusive deals for shoppers to browse through. As well as Eid gifts, jewellery, and fashion, shoppers found great savings on technology, beauty, homeware and children's brands, bringing a unique opportunity to nab their favourite brands at exclusive prices. Adding to the excitement, three lucky shoppers who registered on greatonlinesale were entered into a draw to win AED10,000 each. Some of the top brands that took part in the Great Online Sale included; Aldo, Clarks Crocs, Skechers, 6thStreet, Birkenstock, Rituals, Jumbo Electronics, Amazon, Noon, SHEIN, Ounass, Azadea and more.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO, Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE) said:“We are proud to have delivered a tremendously successful and highly anticipated second edition of the Great Online Sale this year. With the participation of over 75 leading global and local retail partners, this years' edition is testament to the robust relationships we hold with our city stakeholders. The Great Online Sale is a continuation of our innovation journey and our drive to continuously develop Dubai's e-commerce landscape, further supporting our vision to accelerate growth across all categories and channels of our thriving retail industry. With the e-commerce market witnessing significant expansion in line with increasing consumer demands for wider and more convenient shopping options, DFRE remains committed to driving innovation at the forefront of the sector, while cementing the sector as a key pillar of Dubai's sustainable growth strategy in line with the D33 objectives.”

Commenting on the Great Online Sale (GOS), Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO of Apparel Group said:“After the triumph of GOS 2023, this year's event has once more highlighted the dynamic and promising nature of Dubai's e-commerce environment. The achievements of GOS 2024 underscore our strategic foresight in blending a customer-centric strategy, showcasing the vast potential and resilience of Dubai's e-commerce landscape. This endeavor underscores the robustness of our collaboration with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, emphasizing our shared commitment to delivering an exceptional online shopping experience. We eagerly anticipate continuing to enhance our customers' shopping journey, prioritizing convenience and personalized offerings.”

Vikas Chadha, CEO of Jumbo Electronics Limited also added,“We are thrilled by the overwhelming response to GOS 2024, and extend our heartfelt gratitude to our valued customers for making it a resounding success. As consumer preferences continue to evolve, we at Jumbo are dedicated to meeting the needs of our customers wherever they choose to shop. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment; your unwavering support and enthusiasm have made this event truly spectacular. Our online platform offers a seamless experience, featuring a wide range of products, exclusive deals, and personalized recommendations. We will continue to innovate and ensure our consumers online shopping experience exceeds expectations.”

About Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment:

Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), an agency of Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), is responsible for developing Dubai's retail and festival sectors and supporting the positioning of Dubai as a world-class tourism destination with year-round family entertainment, shopping and events.