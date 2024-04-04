TAKE BACK MORE ON YOUR NEXT VISIT TO HOUSE OF POPS AT RIPE MARKET ACADEMY

(MENAFN- Mid-East) Grow your own with free compost from House of Pops at Ripe Market this weekend.-p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Hops" src="#" alt="Hops" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

On April 6th & 7th at the Ripe Market Academy – with every pop you purchase from House of Pops, you can take a bag of free compost for your house plants!

House of Pops, which has sustainability as a core value, composts the bio-waste from its Dubai factory when making its award-winning pops. Now, it is giving back to its consumers with organic compost made from the waste of the very pops they're eating!

Since September, the disruptive, plant-based healthy treat brand has generated more than 300kgs of compost and diverted more than 7 tons of waste from landfill. Through doing this, the forward-thinking company has also prevented more than 9 tons of CO2 emissions.

So on the first weekend of sustainability month at Ripe Market Academy Park, House of Pops is giving away free compost for you to support your house plants.

And there's more – share images on Instagram of your plants enjoying the House of Pops special compost, tag @houseofpops, and get the chance to win a box of pops for that beautiful eco-friendly deed.

Marcela Sancho, co-founder of the disruptive brand, says:“We are so excited to do this at Ripe Market, where it all started for us! We wanted our consumers to see first hand how we have – and always will – put sustainability first, all while giving back to them for being on this journey with us. We work with Waste Lab to compost our waste, and we thought this would be great to give back our consumers and to give their little house plants a treat too!”

Available in a variety of exciting fruit flavours, the five-ingredient bars are additive free, plant-based, and contain no added sugars or colourings.

About House of Pops:

House of Pops is on a mission to spread happiness sourced from nature, one pop at a time. Our all natural, five ingredient snack pops are high in fruit content and crafted with love. Our products are 100% natural, following UAE consumer demand for healthier, tasty snacks and treats. We are committed to a“good for you and the environment” product where sustainability comes at the core of our value offering: Our packaging is plastic free and the uniforms of our promoters are made from recycled plastic bottles.