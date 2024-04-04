UAE Ministry Of Finance Showcases Social Solidarity During The Holy Month Of Ramadan

(MENAFN- Mid-East) The UAE Ministry of Finance today announced the launch of a series of community initiatives during the Holy Month of Ramadan, in line with its commitment to instil the values of giving within the society. These initiatives are part of the ministry's ongoing efforts to empower people in need and improve their quality of life.

His Excellency Younis Haji Al Khoori, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Finance, said:“The UAE has always been committed to charitable work and harnessing all possible efforts to make it a culture and a way of life within the country and around the world. Thanks to the guidance of our wise leadership, the UAE has succeeded in establishing itself as a global destination for humanitarian work through its continent-spanning initiatives.”

He added:“The Ramadan corporate social responsibility programme embodies the deep-rooted values of giving in the UAE and reflects the continuous commitment of the Ministry of Finance to instil a culture of charitable work. At the UAE Ministry of Finance, we believe in the importance of charitable and humanitarian work, and its role in supporting and assisting the vulnerable and underprivileged, enhancing social solidarity and tolerance.”

For his part, Rashid Mohammed Al Khatibi Al Kaabi, Head of Emirates Red Crescent in Ras Al Khaimah, expressed the Red Crescent's appreciation for the Ministry's humanitarian and developmental initiatives and its continued support for its programs. He said:“Our collaboration reflects the depth of our ties, and our keenness to support the UAE's strategy aimed at developing social responsibility between government entities and the community. It's evident that the UAE Ministry of Finance prioritises charitable and humanitarian work, whether in the Holy Month of Ramadan or throughout the year, and spares no effort to support all segments of society.”

In line with the ministry's keenness to commemorate Zayed Humanitarian Day, which coincides with the 19th of Ramadan in memory of the passing of the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE Ministry of Finance organised several initiatives in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent and the Community Development Authority in Dubai, including the 'Iftar Sa'em' initiative aimed at distributing iftar meals to 1,000 people fasting.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Finance organised the 'Ramadan Mir' initiative, targeting 50 underprivileged families to achieve active participation out of community responsibility towards individuals and society. This initiative aims to stimulate sustainable giving values among all community groups and reflects the Ministry's commitment to providing various forms of support, aid, and assistance to underprivileged families.

The Ministry also organised the 'Your Eidiya is On Us' initiative to distribute Eid clothing to 100 orphans and their underprivileged families. This is part of its commitment to meeting their needs well before the Eid Al-Fitr, to enhance social closeness and cohesion with this group.

The UAE Ministry of Finance, as part of the Ramadan corporate social responsibility programme, is keen to promote values of goodness and tolerance. This aims to strengthen human bonds, compassion, and generosity, bringing benefit and welfare to all segments of society.