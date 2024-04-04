Indian Visa For British, Canadian And German Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa For British Citizens

British nationals have the option to request the India e-Visa, an electronic visa for entry. The UK, consisting of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, is among the 170 countries eligible to request an Indian visa through online application. Ever since it was established in 2014, the internet platform has made the visa application process faster and more efficient for British citizens heading to India. British citizens traveling to India for tourism, business, or medical purposes can obtain the e-Visa. The eVisa for tourists in India permits citizens of the UK to visit India for leisure purposes. British citizens are able to participate in tourism and leisure activities through it. It remains effective for a duration of 12 months post-issuance. UK passport holders are allowed to make more than one entry. Grants permission for British citizens to stay in India for a maximum of 90 days. The India Business eVisa allows UK Citizens to travel to India for business purposes. It remains valid for a year starting from the day it was issued. It allows British passport holders to visit India many times. It permits British citizens to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of India e-Medical Visas for UK citizens: e-Medical Patient Visa and Medical Attendant Visa. The e-Medical Patient Visa allows UK citizens to travel to India for medical treatment. The e-Medical Patient Companion Visa is for those accompanying the patient to India (usually family members or close friends). India issues these medical visas for up to 2 companions per patient. It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. British citizens can enter India three times. The second and third visits must not be more than 60 days after the first. Each visit can last up to 60 days. The India e-Visa for British Citizens is a digital visa that can be applied for online in minutes. It takes less time and is more accessible as the electronic visa application is 100% online. Travelers from the UK can obtain a visa for the Republic of India without having to go to an embassy.







Required Documents for India Visa for British Citizens



A Valid British passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in India. Your passport must also have at least two blank pages for the immigration officer to stamp once you enter India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Digital copy (scan) of the passport's biographical page. You can use a credit or debit card to cover the processing fee.

Indian Visa From Britain

Required Documents for Getting the India Visa for British Citizens



A Valid British passport must be valid for at least six months from the date of arrival in India. Your passport must also have at least two blank pages for the immigration officer to stamp once you enter India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Digital copy (scan) of the passport's biographical page. You can use a credit or debit card to cover the processing fee.

Indian Visa For French Citizens

Starting from 2014, the Indian Government's Online Application Form has enabled French nationals to submit applications for an Indian visa. The fastest and simplest method for French citizens in France to acquire an Indian visa is through the India e-Visa. French nationals are now able to submit their applications for Indian visas through online portals for a variety of short-term visits and reasons. French tourists can visit India for a maximum of 90 days per visit, with the visa remaining valid for one year from the date it is issued for tourism reasons. A dual-entry visa can be obtained for visits that extend for a maximum of 30 days. It also permits a stay of up to 180 days for business reasons such as hiring and participating in meetings, seminars, or conferences. Once approved, the voucher remains valid for a year. For French nationals wishing to receive treatment in India for a serious medical condition e.g. cardiac surgery, neurosurgery, gene therapy and organ transplantation. Please note that the e-medical visas for India from France are triple-entry visas, not multiple-entry visas. They entitle you to a continuous stay of 60 days per entry and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Second and third entries into India on a Medical e-Visa must be made within 60 days of the first. Submitting an application for an India e-Visa from France takes only a few minutes and can only be completed online. This can be done online from the comfort of your own home using a device with an internet connection.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF FRANCE



A French passport valid for at least 6 months from the intended arrival date in India, containing at least 2 blank pages.

Digital copy of the biographical page of the same passport

Passport Personal Details Scan

A passport size photo soft copy in a white background

A valid e-mail address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees. Last Page of Passport (if Applicable)

Indian Visa For German Citizens

The Indian government has simplified the visa application process for tourists from 169 countries, which includes Germany. The India e-Visa is commonly seen as the most effective and convenient method for German nationals to acquire a Tourist, Business, or Medical Treatment e-Visa. Starting from 2014, German residents have had the option to request visas for India through online application. It is crucial to understand that German travelers need a visa to go to India, but getting an Indian e-Visa is simpler than expected. The process of applying online does not require paper, and the Tourist e-Visa permits multiple entries and visits of 90 days each, valid for one year from approval. Furthermore, a tourist visa allowing for a 30-day stay is also offered in a double-entry option. Business e-Visa – Available for attending meetings and conferences, recruiting personnel, and executing contracts in India. A multiple-entry visa with a total stay of 180 days and a validity period of one year from the date of issue. Medical e-Visa: Can be issued as a visa for patients seeking medical treatment in India or as a visa for up to 2 companions of the patient. It is a triple entry visa allowing consecutive stays of 60 days per entry and is valid for 120 days from approval. Only available as a child patient visa. German citizens traveling to India must meet the country's entry requirements, including a valid visa. The application system allows German travelers to authorize their visit to India from the comfort of their own home. The entire process of applying for Indian Visa from Germany can be done online.

Required Documents for Getting the Indian Visa for Germans



Passport: Your document must be valid for at least six months in order to process your travel document. Applicants will need to submit a colored scanned copy of their biographical passport pages.

Digital photo: You must present a passport photo. These must comply with the official regulations.

E-mail address: An email address is required to deliver confirmation of your electronic visa. Payment method: You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Indian Visa For Canadian Citizens

Canadians have the option to get an e-Visa for the majority of their short-term travel needs. People from more than 170 countries, including Canadians, are eligible to request an India e-Visa. The internet platform is available for submitting visa requests for tourism, business, and medical care. Since 2014, Canadian citizens have been able to apply online for Indian visas courtesy of the Indian government. Canadians can visit India for vacation with the India Tourist e-Visa. It permits you to participate in tourist and leisure activities during your stay in the nation. Canadian Tourist eVisa for India enables Canadian citizens to make multiple visits to India. It remains effective for 365 days starting from the date it was issued. Permits Canadians to remain in the country for a maximum of 180 days. Canadians also can get a two-entry tourist visa online for India, with a maximum stay of 30 days. The India Business eVisa allows Canadian citizens to travel to India on business. It also facilitates a range of business-related activities, including attending conferences, establishing new companies in the country, and hiring staff. It authorizes Canadian holders for multiple entry into India. Valid for 1 year from date of issue. Grants Canadian citizens the right to stay in India for up to 180 days. There are two types of Indian Medical e-Visa for Canadians: Medical Patient e-Visa and Medical Attendant e-Visa. The first allows Canadians to travel to India for medical treatment. The second can be obtained by up to 2 fellow travelers. As a rule, it is friends or relatives who accompany the patient. Canadians can enter India three times (the second and third trips must be no more than 60 days after the first). It is valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Canadian citizens can stay up to 60 days per visit. Holders of passports issued by Canada can apply for an Indian e-Visa online. This electronic system makes it quick and easy to obtain an Indian Visa from Canada. Applicants simply enter their details into an online questionnaire and receive the e-Visa by email.

Required Documents for Canadians Citizens



A Canadian passport that will be valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India

Digital copy (scan) of the bio page of the Canadian passport

Passport-style photograph of the Canadian applicant

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees. A valid Email address to receive the India e-Visa in their Inbox.