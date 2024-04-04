Indian Visa For Portuguese, Finland, Iceland, Greek And Israeli Citizens

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa For Portuguese Citizens

Portuguese citizens became eligible to request an Indian visa through an online application process beginning in 2014. Portuguese citizens going to India have three options for e-Visas: Online Tourist Travel Authorization, Business e-Visa, and Individuals Seeking Medical Assistance Travel Authorization. Portugal is among 169 nations whose residents can apply for an India e-Visa, making travel arrangements much easier. The purpose of tourist e-Visas is for people planning brief visits to India for tourist activities, religious purposes, or relaxation. This visa permits you to remain in India for a maximum of 90 days, beginning from your arrival date. It should be highlighted that the Tourist eVisa is non-transferable and non-convertible, and it allows only one entry into the country. Portuguese travelers have to reach India within one year after their visa is approved. India eBusiness Visa is designed for travelers who wish to visit India for business reasons. It is a double-entry visa that allows holders to stay for a total of up to 180 days (length of stay is calculated from the first date of entry into India). Business travelers must arrive in India within one year of visa approval. The India eMedical Visa is a short-term visa that allows the holder to enter India three times in total for medical treatment. Holders can stay in the country for a maximum of 60 days. This type of visa is not available to family members; Accompanying blood relatives must apply for a Physician Assistant Visa to travel with a person who has been granted a Medical Visa. It is easy for Portuguese passport holders to apply for an India e-Visa online – there is no need to travel to an Indian Embassy or Consulate to apply. The full application process is done online which makes it cheaper and easier than ever to visit India.







DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR PORTUGUESE CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues in getting a passport, and if you already have one, make sure that it is still valid. Just take a look at the expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is recent. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A passport scan of the information page

A valid email address because the e-Visa will be sent via email. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

Indian Visa For Finland Citizens

In 2014, the Indian government implemented the Indian e-Visa to make it easier for tourists from different countries, such as Finland, to enter the country. Citizens of 169 different countries are able to apply for an India e-Visa if they are from Finland. This digital visa permits individuals to travel to India briefly, whether for work, vacation, or to visit loved ones. Finnish citizens have access to different kinds of e-Visas, such as ones for business, tourism, and medical purposes. A tourist eVisa permits a stay in India for a maximum of 90 days and allows for two separate visits. The e-visa remains valid for up to one year or until 90 days elapse. Finnish residents are eligible to request up to two e-Visas for tourists annually. Additionally, there is an E-Business Visa available for those intending to enter India for commercial and business purposes. Using this type, you can stay in India for a total of up to 365 days from the grant date and multiple entries, each stay not exceeding 180 days. Medical e-Visa – Used for medical treatment in India. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 60 days from the date of your first entry and enter India 2 more times within those 60 days. The e-Visa is easy to apply for and does not require a visit to an embassy or consulate as it is a fully online process. All applicants from Finland need a stable internet connection and the required documents.

Documents Required for Finnish Citizen



A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India.

An email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

A digital copy of the biographical page of the passport. A recent passport-style color photo.

Indian Visa For Iceland Citizens

Since 2014, the Indian government has put in place a system that allows citizens of Iceland to easily request an Indian visa through the internet. Obtaining an e-Visa is usually simpler and faster. An e-Visa allows citizens of Iceland, as well as people from over 169 other countries, to travel to India for tourism, business, medical reasons, conferences, and other activities. Specially created for travel and associated purposes, electronically generated tourist visas function as the method of entry. It is crucial to mention that this visa has no option for extension and allows a maximum stay of 30 days starting from the arrival date in India. Additionally, an e-business visa allows entry into India solely for business-related activities and does not permit employment. You can stay in India for up to 365 days using an e-Business visa. In addition, you can enter and exit the country as many times as you like, but each stay cannot exceed 180 days. Electronic Medical Visa – Used when you need medical treatment in India. By using this type, you can stay in India up to 60 days in advance with triple entry. Completing the online e-Visa India application form can take up to 15 minutes and is entirely electronic.

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR ICELANDIC CITIZENS



A passport valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the visa fees.

Indian Visa For Greek Citizens

Starting from 2014, Greek nationals have been able to submit their applications for an Indian visa through the internet. At this moment, individuals from 169 nations can request an electronic visa for travel to India. This easy process enables a lot of tourists to quickly get the required entry permit for their visit to India. Due to the eVisa, Greeks have a more convenient way to travel to India now. Every Greek national has the chance to request one of the three varieties of e-Visas available for India. The Indian eVisa is versatile and can be utilized for different purposes such as tourism and visiting relatives and friends in India. An Indian tourist e-visa stays valid for 365 days starting from the date it is issued. Greek passport holders with a Tourist e-Visa can enter India multiple times and stay for a maximum of 90 days. The Business eVisa is for selling and trading, attending business meetings or attending exhibitions and fairs are just some of the activities that Greeks can engage in with an India e-business visa. Like the electronic tourist visa, this permit is valid for 365 days. Greek business travelers can spend a total of 180 days in India throughout the year, which can be used at once or spread over several trips. If a Greek citizen requires medical treatment in India, they must apply for the e-Medical Visa for India. This travel document has a shorter validity period, 120 days from the date of issue, it is triple-entry and allows you to a total stay of 60 days. In order to obtain any of the above permits, Greek citizens must complete the India e-Visa Application Form. The Indian eVisa form can be completed in less than an hour, care must be taken to ensure all the details are filled out accurately as errors can result in delays or even rejection. Applicants are advised to request the visa 4 business days before leaving Greece for India.

HOW MANY TYPES OF E-VISAS ARE THERE FOR INDIA?



India Tourist e-Visa

India Business e-Visa India Medical e-Visa

INDIAN VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR GREEK CITIZENS



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.

Indian Visa For Israeli Citizens

Since 2014, the Indian government has implemented a system that allows Israeli citizens to apply for an Indian Visa online. This easy method is now available to residents of 169 countries around the globe. Israeli citizens must acquire an e-Visa before traveling to India. The Indian Tourist eVisa allows citizens of Israel to travel to India for the purpose of reuniting with loved ones or taking part in activities like yoga retreats. However, the India Business eVisa permits sales, meetings, employee placements, and other business transactions. Finally, the Indian e-Medical Visa allows people to receive medical care in India. These three types of Indian visas for Israeli citizens have varying validity periods and the number of entries allowed. The Tourist e-Visa, for instance, permits double entry for a maximum of 90 days within a validity period of one year. Electronic Business Visa: double entry for a maximum of 180 days with a validity of one year. Electronic Medical Visa: triple entry for a maximum of 60 days. With the eVisa for India, the application process for citizens of Israel and other eligible countries has been greatly simplified as all documents can be submitted online.

Required Documents for Israeli Citizens



Their Israel passport, valid for at least six months from the date of entry in India.

A valid email address where the Indian eVisa will be sent.

A credit or debit card to pay for the eVisa fee.

A digital copy of the biographical page of the passport. A recent passport-style color photo of the Israeli passenger.