Indian Visa For Croatia, Norwegian, Japanese, Malaysian And Latvian Citizens

Residents from more than 169 nations are eligible to request an India e-Visa through an online application form. The implementation of the eVisa Travel Authorization for India in 2014 brought great advantages to eligible travelers intending to visit India, and also boosted tourism significantly. Different types of Indian visas can now be obtained online depending on the reason for the travel. The most frequently used visa by Croatians for holiday and family trips is the India Tourist e-Visa. Croatian tourists are allowed to remain in the country for a maximum of 90 days during their visa year. Citizens of Croatia are allowed to travel to India multiple times within a one-year period with the multiple-entry visa. Croatian visitors intending to enter India for business purposes, such as conferences, meetings, sales, and recruitment, can apply for an India e-business visa. Within the year that the visa is valid, this kind of visa permits a maximum of two entries into India. In India, a stay may not exceed 180 days. The India Medical e-Visa, issued to Croatians seeking medical treatment in the country. Citizens of Croatians must be informed about specific prerequisites involved, such as a letter from the receiving hospital. The Medical Assistant eVisa to India is available for two family members of the Croatian patient that holds a Medical eVisa. Both the Medical e-Visa and Physician Assistant Visa are triple-entry visas and are valid for 120 days from the date of issue. Croatia is one of the countries that can benefit from this simple and hassle-free procedure, which means that previous formalities that involved many consular or embassy visits can now be avoided. Completing the online e-Visa India application form can take up to 15 minutes and is entirely electronic.







What are the requirements to obtain Indian Visa from Croatian?



A valid Croatian passport with 6 months or more of validity before entering India.

A digital copy of the passport's biographical page.

A digital photograph with specific Indian eVisa guidelines.

A valid email address is required, this is where all updates and approval notifications will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit Card or PayPal Account to pay for the processing fees.

