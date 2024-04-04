Indian Visa For Australian, Swedish, Italian And Belgium Citizen

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) INDIAN VISA AIRPORTS AND PORTS OF EXIT







After the Indian Immigration Service's decision, new airports and seaports will be added to this list in the upcoming months. While there are four options for departing India (airplane, ship, train, or bus), only two are acceptable with an Electronic Visa (India Visa Online). When you request an India tourist or business e-Visa, you are required to arrive in the country via air or cruise ship at specific airports and ports, as per Indian e-Visa Immigration Regulations. Indian visas exit points are Indian airports or seaports where citizens from certain countries can enter without a visa or get one upon arrival. Indian visa entry points are the locations where international visitors must obtain a visa. The list of authorized airports and seaports is reviewed every month, so check this list regularly.

Indian eVisa ports allowed for exit

Airports

Ahmedabad

Amritsar

Bagdogra

Bengaluru

Bhubaneshwar

Calicut

Chennai

Chandigarh

Cochin

Coimbatore

Delhi

Gaya

Goa

Guwahati

Hyderabad

Jaipur

Kannur

Kolkata

Lucknow

Madurai

Mangalore

Mumbai

Nagpur

Port Blair

Pune

Srinagar

Surat

Tiruchirappalli

Tirupati

Trivandrum

Varanasi

Vijayawada

Vishakhapatnam

Seaports for Exit

Alang

Bedi Bunder

Bhavnagar

Calicut

Chennai

Cochin

Cuddalore

Kakinada

Kandla

Kolkata

Mandvi

Mormagoa Harbour

Mumbai Seaport

Nagapattinum

Nhava Sheva

Paradeep

Porbandar

Port Blair

Tuticorin

Vishakapatnam

New Mangalore

Vizhinjam

Agati and Minicoy Island Lakshdwip UT

Vallarpadam

Mundra

Krishnapatnam

Dhubri

Pandu

Nagaon

Karimganj

Kattupalli

INDIAN VISA FOR AUSTRALIAN CITIZENS

The eVisa system enables Australians to request an Indian visa conveniently from their residences. Since 2014, citizens of 169 countries, including Australia, have had access to this online visa application system. Efforts have been made by the Indian government to simplify the application process for Australian citizens in order to boost tourism. Australians now have the option to conveniently acquire an Indian Tourist Visa online, with a validity of 90 days. The e-Business Visa, valid for 365 days, permits multiple entries not exceeding 180 days each. The e-Medical Visa allows triple entries within a validity period of 60 days. You can think of it like a visa on arrival as you don't have to go anywhere. Indian Visa Application for Australian Citizens is no longer a lengthy process. The eVisa system allows you to apply for a tourist visa online. By using the e-Visa system, you can apply for an Australian Indian Visa online, which means that it is no longer a problem for Australian citizens to apply and wait for visa approval at the embassy.

Required Documents for Australians Citizens



A valid passport valid for at least 6 months after arriving in India.

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit/credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Passport Personal Details Scan. Last Page of Passport (if applicable).

INDIAN VISA FOR BELGIAN CITIZENS

The Indian e-Visa, available to citizens of 169 countries, has been launched by the Indian government for those wishing to travel to India. Belgium nationals have the option to request different types of Indian e-Visas depending on the purpose of their trip. The Indian government provides the Indian Tourist e-Visa, allowing travelers to engage in activities like yoga retreats, sightseeing tours, and family visits. Prior to their trip to India, every foreign visitor must request an Indian visa. People from 169 nations are eligible to apply for an Indian e-Visa in order to travel to India. Since 2014, Belgian citizens have been able to access the Indian Visa application form online through the Government of India. Citizens of Belgium have the option to choose from various types of Indian e-Visas, based on the reason for their visit to India. The Indian government provides the Indian Tourist e-Visa for tourism reasons, enabling visitors to experience yoga retreats, sightseeing tours, and visiting family members. Tourist e-Visa – Used when traveling to India for tourism purposes. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for up to 30 days from your arrival date with a single entry and cannot be extended or converted. Belgian travelers can also apply for an Indian Business e-Visa if they intend to visit the country for business purposes. Business e-Visa – Used when you need to enter India for business reasons. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for a total of up to 365 days with multiple entry periods from the date of issuance, with each stay not exceeding 180 days. Medical e-Visa: It is used when you need to get medical treatment in India. This type allows you to stay in India for a total of up to 60 days with 3 entries. The application process is relatively simple and does not require a visit to a local embassy or consulate. Complete the entire application online and receive the e-Visa electronically via email.

REQUIRED DOCUMENTS FOR CITIZENS OF BELGIAN



Valid passport: you shouldn't have issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at the expiration date.

Digital photo of yourself: this photo must be as recent as possible. You should avoid face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox. Means of payment: You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal is quite popular nowadays, you can use that as well.

INDIAN VISA FOR ITALIAN CITIZENS

In 2014, the Indian government introduced the Electronic Visit Authorization system, permitting citizens from more than 169 nations to visit India using an e-Visa. Before traveling, all non-Indian citizens, including those from Italy, are required to request and receive an Indian visa from the government of India. Depending on the reason for their trip, Italians have the option to get different types of Indian e-Visas. The India e-Visa is an official paper provided by the government that permits Italian nationals and residents to travel to India for tourism, business, or other valid purposes. Visitors have the option to choose from various visas issued by India based on the purpose of their visit. Tourists have the option to apply for an Indian Tourist eVisa in order to explore sights and engage in various tourism activities. You can stay in India for up to 30 days from the date of entry. This is a single entry and cannot be extended. Business e-Visa: For business-related ventures, travelers have the option of applying for an eBusiness visa. It is valid for 365 days from the date of issue of the ETA with multiple entries. However, this type of business visa does not allow you to stay for 180 consecutive days for each period of stay. e-Medical Visa: For medical purposes, travelers can apply for an e-Medical Visa or an e-Medical Assistant Visa depending on the situation. You can stay in India with triple entry for up to 60 days from the date of your first entry into India. This procedure is officially endorsed by the Government of India under the eVisa India program. The new system makes it easier for these travelers to obtain an Indian e-Visa and is generally a more efficient method of obtaining a visa than having to visit a local Indian embassy or consulate.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF ITALIAN



Passport – Your passport needs to be valid for at least six months from your intended date of arrival.

A Valid email address to receive the Indian E-Visa in their Inbox.

A digital photo of you – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken.

A passport scan – we only need the information page of your passport. Means of payment – You can use multiple methods of payment such as credit and debit cards.

INDIAN VISA FOR SWEDISH CITIZENS

Every person from another country arriving in India needs to get an Indian visa prior to their arrival in the country. In 2014, the Indian government introduced the Electronic Travel Authorization system to make it easier for tourists from 169 countries to obtain an Indian e-Visa. Swedish individuals have the option to select from various Indian e-Visas based on the reason for their trip. The Indian Tourist eVisa can be obtained by individuals intending to travel to India for tourism and remains valid for a period of 90 days. E-Business Visa – Employed for business or commercial activities in India, not permissible for work purposes. The term starts from the date of issuance and allows multiple entries in advance, with a maximum stay of 180 days per visit. Electronic Medical Visa – Used in case you need to enter India for medical treatment including yoga physical therapy. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for a maximum of 60 days and enter India a total of 3 times. There is also a Physician Assistant e-Visa for those traveling to the country with someone receiving medical treatment in the country. The application process for the India e-Visa is quite simple. The entire application process is done online and is very convenient as travelers are spared the hassle of visiting a local embassy or consulate to apply for the visa or submit their documents. Once the online application is completed in a few simple steps, the applicants will receive their e-Visa via email, saving them a lot of time and effort.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR CITIZENS OF SWEDISH



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.