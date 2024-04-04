EAS UK And Pepperdata Announce Partnership Offering Real Time Cost Optimisation

(MENAFN- Pressat) EAS and Pepperdata Join Forces to Offer UK Public Sector and Defence Clients Real-Time Cost Optimisation with No Manual Tuning.

EAS and Pepperdata are proud to announce their strategic partnership to provide UK public sector and defence clients with autonomous cloud cost optimisation. This partnership offers the Pepperdata Real-Time Cloud Cost Optimisation solution with EAS's automation and cloud technology expertise to deliver immediate savings benefits to many of the UK's most high-profile public sector and defence customers. Although cloud has become the preferred operations model for modern organisations and big data workloads, cloud management, and particularly cloud cost optimisation for complex, data-intensive workloads is still unresolved. Many organizations resort to manual tuning or applying application recommendations and code changes to reduce costs.

The Pepperdata EAS partnership provides UK customers with a cost optimisation technology that has been battle-tested and combined with deep skills and experience in cloud automation. Customers can now reduce waste and cost by up to 47% with this technology.

Pepperdata CEO and Chairman, Ash Munshi, expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating,“We have been impressed with EAS's technical skills and market presence from day one. We are excited to work with them to expand our global reach and help more customers optimize their Spark workloads on Amazon EMR and Amazon EKS. Together, working as one team, we will unlock the full potential of real-time, autonomous cloud cost optimisation for customers in the UK.”

EAS ManagingDirector, Phil Lewis, also expressed his excitement about the partnership, stating,“We continuously hear from our customers that reducing costs and optimising spend is a priority. The Pepperdata Real-time Cost Optimisation solution is truly one of a kind, delivering customers unparalleled, immediate cost savings for their Spark workloads on Amazon EMR and Amazon EKS. We look forward to delivering additional value to our clients through this partnership."