Balancing Memory & Modernity: The Evolution Of Ramazan In Kashmir

“There's a lot of food, but

it doesn't have the same joy it once held,” Zoona said.



“In those days, Ramazan wasn't just about fasting and prayers; it was a time when families gathered around the Iftar Dastarkhwan, creating bonds that transcended blood ties,” she recalled.

An

old city resident in her late seventies, Zoona

painted a vivid picture of a time when the arrival of Ramazan brought an unparalleled sense of community and togetherness.

She vividly remembers the vibrant atmosphere of her neighborhood, where the entire Mohalla felt like one extended family. The simple act of one person rising for Suhoor (pre-dawn meals) would ripple through the entire community, awakening each household in unison.

“A single person would take it as a responsibility to wake everybody for fasting, considered mandatory in Islam. He would knock doors and call on top of his voice to wake up his neighbors,” she said.

She is of the belief that there was simplicity in every aspect of life including Ramazan and, now, all that has changed.“Even though ordinary people were not very well versed with Islamic knowledge that people nowadays have, their fundamental beliefs were strong and they would fast and feast simply.”

“The era of

Sharm

(chastity) and

Haya

(modesty) is gone and youngsters don't have a great deal of respect for faith. Nowadays, even though people fast, it seems that

aaz kal chi laej ti tchoor ti gaej ti tchoor,'meaning that everyone is a thief these days,” she said.

However, Zoona isn't the only one who has

observed a palpable shift in the aura surrounding Ramazan over the decades.

Zareef Ahmad Zareef, a poet and oral historian,

also said that the charisma around Ramazan has diminished.

Zareef, known for his keen observations and wit, delved into the transformations he has witnessed in Ramazan.

He reminisced about the bygone days when Ramazan in Kashmir was marked by a unique vibrancy and communal fervor.



“While the essence of fasting remains intact for most, the communal spirit that once defined this month seems to have waned. Ramazan was a time of profound spiritual reflection intertwined with communal gatherings, shared meals and an unmistakable sense of camaraderie,” Zareef said.

He said in his childhood people would wait for the holy month a month before, purifying their hearts and minds for the holy month. For sighting the moon, people would get on their rooftops, swarm roads and bridges in Srinagar.

“Some people would satirically say

Hey

biyapori ma

wouchuckh (Has the moon been sighted at Biyaripora?), a locality near Eidgah, where people would usually go and sight the moon.”

The moon sighting would give happiness beyond bounds for the people and the atmosphere would turn festive. Kashmiris would usually sing the couplet on Ramazan's arrival.

Mah-e- Ramazan Aamay Mah-e-Ramazan



Mea Garae Chaamay Azae Tamanna Draamay



In the embrace of Ramazan, my abode is adorned and my wish is fulfilled

According to Zareef, in Shahr-e-Khaas, a lone Sahar Khan would single handedly cover large distances and wake up people for Suhoor.

“The drum beating and the loud cries of

waqt-e-sahar

would resonate in every street of the old city. He would usually walk from Khanyar to Chattabal. Children would peep from their windows to get a glimpse of him, considering him an angelic person,” Zareef said.

Unlike today, during suhoor, meals were kept simpler, and children were encouraged to participate in fasting. If they felt hungry during the day, they were encouraged to engage in 'Taap Sahar', instilling in them the sense that they were still observing the fast.

As Iftar approached, it became a time of joyous celebration. Women would gather to perform the

Rouph

(a traditional Kashmiri dance), imbuing the atmosphere with the vibrant essence of our cultural heritage, keeping it alive and thriving.

Zareef pointed to a couple of factors leading to the fading charisma saying. Earlier, he said, society revolved around the Mohalla, where elders took it upon themselves to guide the youth by pointing out their mistakes.

“Over the time all that has changed and society has become individualistic.”

As the holy month of Ramazan would draw to a close, the air would be filled with the melodious strains of traditional Kashmiri songs, echoing the joyous anticipation of Eid. With voices lifted in celebration, women would sing

“Eid Aayi Ras

Ras Edi Gah wasae waey,”

marking the arrival of this auspicious occasion. The call to gather at Eidgah resonated symbolizing not just the end of fasting but also the beginning of festivities and communal rejoicing.

After Ramazan women would often sing the following couplets-

Yeti haey Ous Ramzan Yeti Koutey Goum



Shobwun Ramazan Yeti Koutuy Goum

Ramazan was here, where did it go



Ramazan, the month of grace, where did it go

Zareef opined that amidst the passage of time, what seems to have proliferated most is the rhetoric and noise from loudspeakers. He emphasizes that the call to Allah ought to be rendered in accordance with his prescribed manner, rather than being diluted by personal preferences or excessive noise.

He shares his couplet-

Maesheedan Shor o Shar Dam Phaet Chu Insaan



Beyan Takleef Cha Hukm e Yazdaan



Mangaan Aslaaf Saen Lout Aes Khodayas



Khoda Saeb Ous Tiyuhunduy Lout Ti Bozaan



In mosques, loud calls echo from while people feel troubled

Does Allah decree us to trouble the other people

Our ancestors would seek blessings from Allah in whispers

Allah would listen to their whispers as well.

55-year-old Jameela Akhtar said that cooking in kitchens during Ramazan has also evolved over the years. Busy lifestyles have led to an increase in the popularity of pre-packaged iftar items and ready-to-eat meals.“In earlier times, the air in the kitchen during Ramazan was filled with the aroma of home-cooked meals simmering with love and tradition. But now even a simpler dish as

Phirni

is available on streets,” she said.

Jameela

observed that the rise of social media platforms has brought both creativity and a downside to meal planning and presentation during Ramazan. While it has sparked innovation and experimentation, allowing individuals to share culinary creations, it has also fostered a culture of showmanship and comparison among people.

“There is this pressure to compete, to make everything look perfect. Sometimes, I miss the simpler times when we just cooked for the joy of it, not the likes.”



“Whatever is cooked in households often finds its way onto social media platforms rather than being shared directly with neighbors,” Jameela grinned.

Sociologists say that in every society change is inevitable, with reference to Ramazan they attribute the changing cultural sphere to a number of factors like modernisation, shifting family structures, globalisation, technological advancements etc.

Dr. Manzoor Hussain, Assistant Professor in the Department of Sociology at Kashmir University, said that some of these changes have occurred globally, leading to the diminishing charisma of the holy month.

He said that earlier people would take occasions like Iftar as group activities; over the course of a few decades, joint families have been changed into nuclear families but all that has changed owing to modernization.

“Iftar would provide a sense of community and belonging. Busy life, modernization, and globalization have played an important role in this aspect. The impact of modern education cannot be neglected.” Dr Hussain said.

He further said that the neighborhood atmosphere would play a major role in Kashmiri society, but with the advent of mass communication, a kind of individualism has taken place.

“There has been a shift from collectivism to individualism; that is the reason people feel Ramazan has lost its charisma.”

According to Dr Hussain, such changes are more prevalent and conspicuous in developed countries and as society progresses towards development, more changes will likely occur.

There are, however, embers of hope that flicker amidst the fading light. Mosques still see a surge in attendance during Ramazan, a testament to the enduring power of faith. People continue to provide sustenance for the less fortunate, reminding us of the core message of compassion and charity.

“No doubt the charisma of the holy month has been diminished in a sense but what is important is that faith has not been lost and people are observing fast in record numbers,” Dr Hussain said.

“Ramazan for me is about connecting with my faith on a personal level. It's a different kind of togetherness. Maybe it's not the same as the old ways, but Ramazan still helps me focus on being a better person,” Fatima, a university student said.

She expressed her nostalgia upon hearing Ramazan stories, reminiscing about the simplicity of life decades ago.” We are more dependent on technology than ever before. Back then life would have been simple but beautiful.”

The changing cultural sphere of Ramazan isn't necessarily negative, Adnan Subzar, 20, said.

“Technology has actually brought us closer during Ramazan. There are special Ramazan groups on social media where we share recipes, inspirational quotes, and even organize iftars. We can't all physically gather for Suhoor or Iftar anymore, but video calls with cousins who live abroad make it feel like they're right here. While traditions might evolve, the sense of community definitely finds new ways to express itself.”



Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now