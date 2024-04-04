Apni Party Names Candidates For 2 LS Seats

The announcement was made during a press conference at the party headquarters in Srinagar. The party's Parliamentary Committee Chairman, Mohammad Dilawar Mir, who was flanked by senior party leaders, including the nominated candidates, addressed the press conference.

He said,“The party leadership has unanimously decided on the candidacy of party senior leader and Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas for the Anantnag–Rajouri constituency, and the party's Provincial President for Kashmir, Mohammad Ashraf Mir, for the Srinagar constituency.”

Replying to a question, Dilawar Mir said,“The party has not yet decided about the Baramulla parliamentary constituency. Since the constituency is scheduled for polls in the final phase of the election, there is no need to rush the decision.”

When asked why the party did not field any candidate in Jammu province, Mohammad Dilawar Mir said,“The fact of the matter is that Apni Party does not possess sufficient strength in the Jammu province required to contest an election. Therefore, we have decided to shift our focus solely to the valley.”

He hoped that being a newborn political party in Jammu and Kashmir people will shower their love and sympathy towards candidates of Apni Party and who will try their best to represent aspirations of people before the country.

The prominent party leaders who were present during the press conference, included the party's Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Vice President Zaffar Iqbal Manhas, Vice President Javaid Mustafa Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Mohammad Ashraf Mir, Additional General Secretary Hilal Ahmad Shah, Senior Leader and Former Mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu, Media Advisor Farooq Andrabi, Chief Coordinator and District President Kulgam Abdul Majeed Paddar, District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor, District President Anantnag Abdul Rahim Rather, and others.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party has retained the 'bat' symbol for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in the region.

This decision comes after the Election Commission withdrew the 'hockey and ball' symbol earlier assigned to the party.

The Commission has allotted the 'bat' symbol to Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party for the remaining phases of the elections.

However, this symbol is subject to certain conditions outlined in the Election Symbols Order, 1968.

The party must meet the minimum requirements set by the Commission, and the symbol will only be available for use during the current elections.

