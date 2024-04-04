26 Candidates Vie For Jammu Seat

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- As the deadline for nomination filing ended on Thursday, the electoral battleground for the Jammu parliamentary seat is witnessing a flurry of activity, with 26 candidates throwing their hats into the ring. With today marking the last day for nominations, contenders are making their final moves to secure their place in the electoral fray ahead of the April 26 voting day.
The nomination filing deadline for the Jammu parliamentary seat is set for April 4, until 3 pm, with scrutiny scheduled for April 6 and withdrawal of nominations by April 8. Amidst this backdrop, Thursday saw a surge in nominations, with niine additional candidates stepping forward to join the electoral race. On Wednesday, 4 candidates had filedADVERTISEMENT
their nomination papers.
With the filing of nomination papers by these candidates, the total number of candidates who have filed their candidature for 5-Jammu PC goes to 26.
The candidates who filed nomination papers in the office of Returning Officer included Naresh Kumar Talla from Jai Prakash Janta Dal, Qari Zaheer Abbas Bhatti from All India Forward Block, Naresh Kumar Chib from Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (Bhim), Indra Bhalla from Indian National Congress (Substitute Candidate) and Independent candidates Principal CD Sharma, Satish Poonchi, Vicky Kumar Dogra, Perseen Singh and Ravinder Singh.
The latest contenders also include Ratan Lal and Roop Krishi Dhar from the Jammu Kashmir People's Conference, independent candidate Atul Raina, and Ganesh Chaudhary from the Hindustan Shakti Sena. Read Also NC, Congress To Contest LS Polls Together In J&K: Omar Apni Party Names Candidates For 2 LS Seats
Notable candidates from the constituency are Jugal Kishore Sharma from the BJP and Raman Bhalli from the Congress, indicating a diverse field of contenders vying for the parliamentary seat.
The entry of candidates like Shikha Bandral from the National Awami United Party and religious preacher Swami Divyanand adds further dimension to the electoral landscape.
Following delimitation, the Jammu parliamentary constituency now comprises 18 assembly constituencies, reflecting a significant voter base of 17.66 lakh spread across diverse regions. From Bishnah and Suchetgarh to Kalakot-Sunderbani, the constituency embodies the rich tapestry of Jammu's socio-political fabric.
The candidates can withdraw their nomination before 03:00 pm on April 08, 2024 in the office of Returning Officer. (inputs from KNO)
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN04042024000215011059ID1108060880
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.