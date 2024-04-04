26 Candidates Vie For Jammu Seat

The nomination filing deadline for the Jammu parliamentary seat is set for April 4, until 3 pm, with scrutiny scheduled for April 6 and withdrawal of nominations by April 8. Amidst this backdrop, Thursday saw a surge in nominations, with niine additional candidates stepping forward to join the electoral race. On Wednesday, 4 candidates had filed

their nomination papers.



With the filing of nomination papers by these candidates, the total number of candidates who have filed their candidature for 5-Jammu PC goes to 26.

The candidates who filed nomination papers in the office of Returning Officer included Naresh Kumar Talla from Jai Prakash Janta Dal, Qari Zaheer Abbas Bhatti from All India Forward Block, Naresh Kumar Chib from Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party (Bhim), Indra Bhalla from Indian National Congress (Substitute Candidate) and Independent candidates Principal CD Sharma, Satish Poonchi, Vicky Kumar Dogra, Perseen Singh and Ravinder Singh.

The latest contenders also include Ratan Lal and Roop Krishi Dhar from the Jammu Kashmir People's Conference, independent candidate Atul Raina, and Ganesh Chaudhary from the Hindustan Shakti Sena.



Notable candidates from the constituency are Jugal Kishore Sharma from the BJP and Raman Bhalli from the Congress, indicating a diverse field of contenders vying for the parliamentary seat.



The entry of candidates like Shikha Bandral from the National Awami United Party and religious preacher Swami Divyanand adds further dimension to the electoral landscape.

Following delimitation, the Jammu parliamentary constituency now comprises 18 assembly constituencies, reflecting a significant voter base of 17.66 lakh spread across diverse regions. From Bishnah and Suchetgarh to Kalakot-Sunderbani, the constituency embodies the rich tapestry of Jammu's socio-political fabric.

The candidates can withdraw their nomination before 03:00 pm on April 08, 2024 in the office of Returning Officer. (inputs from KNO)

