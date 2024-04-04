NC, Congress To Contest LS Polls Together In J&K: Omar

“People should decide and send a message to Delhi. If the people of Jammu and Kashmir are satisfied with the August 5, 2019, decision, then they should not vote for the National Conference,” the former chief minister of the erstwhile state said at a party programme.

“But if they are unhappy with the abrogation of Article 370, then they should come out and vote for the candidates of the National Conference,” he added.

On August 5, 2019, the Centre abrogated the provisions of Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. The move was upheld by the Supreme Court in December.

Abdullah also expressed hope that people will vote wisely in the elections.

“The decision has to be taken by the voter. The way we were deceived and humiliated. If not by any other means, at least, through our votes we should raise our voice. It is a big opportunity for the voters in Srinagar to fill the political vacuum that has developed here,” Abdullah said.

Asked if he would campaign for the opposition INDIA bloc outside the Union Territory, he said,“Who am I to campaign outside Jammu and Kashmir? I am a humble worker of the National Conference. My responsibility is towards the three seats (in Kashmir) for the National Conference and to help the Congress on the two seats in Jammu.”

“The way the situation is developing in Ladakh, we are hopeful of a win there as well. I have no intention of campaigning outside Jammu and Kashmir,” he said.

Abdullah said the National Conference is putting all its efforts to ensure that the Congress candidates secure victory in the Jammu and the Udhampur-Kathua seats. The Congress has assured him that it will use its influence in Kashmir to help the National Conference candidates.

Asked if votes will be divided due to the People's Democratic Party's decision to contest the polls from the three seats in Kashmir where its INDIA bloc partner the National Conference has put up candidates, he said,“It was anyway doubtful if the People's Democratic Party's votes would get transferred to the National Conference.”

“The question should be whether we would have got their vote or not? Take the district development council poll results and see how many votes were transferred between the National Conference and the People's Democratic Party,” he said.

Abdullah also spoke about the security of his party's candidates and star campaigners.

“Our candidates' security has not been changed (upgraded) even after two days. Here, people abuse the National Conference and they get personal security officers within an hour. Our star campaigners are not getting upgraded security. It looks like the administration is being used to harass us. We have been fighting against political parties, we will fight the administration as well,” he said.

NC Will Win From Anantnag-Rajouri: Dr Farooq

National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah has downplayed the differences between his party and the People's Democratic Party over a seat-share arrangement in the Kashmir Valley and exuded confidence of winning from Anantnag-Rajouri in the Lok Sabha elections.

Abdullah's comment came after People's Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the National Conference left her party with no option but to contest on three Lok Sabha seats, including Anantnag-Rajouri, in Kashmir.

The People's Democratic Party and the National Conference are both constituents of the opposition INDIA bloc.

“I am not the owner of the People's Democratic Party. Please go and ask them,” Abdullah said when asked about Mehbooba's remarks.

Replying to another question about the National Conference's fate in Anantnag-Rajouri after Ghulam Nabi Azad, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party chief and former chief minister of the erstwhile state, threw his hat in the ring, Abdullah said,“Inshallah, we will win. I will give it to you in writing.”

Abdullah on Wednesday chaired a meeting of National Conference workers the in Ramban district.

He also campaigned for the Congress candidate in the Udhampur-Kathua seat, saying,“We are standing strong in favour of the INDIA block to save the Constitution of India”.

Calling the Lok Sabha elections a”collective fight” to protect India's Constitution and unity, he said,“They (BJP) want to scrap the Constitution of India on one side. On the other side are people who have put their lives at stake to save the Constitution. It is our collective fight to save India.”

Abdullah warned against the dangers of division, saying,“If, today, we do not unite, we cannot save this nation.”

He also criticised attempts to divide Muslims for votes, referencing the historical promise of reservation for Paharis.

“We have to show the country our collective power. They (BJP) are trying to promote one religion. How can they decide what you eat, how you dress? We will not be cowed,” Abdullah said.

Reiterating his support for the Congress candidate in Udhampur-Kathua as the united choice against divisive forces, Abdullah urged people to vote for him to protect the country's values and identity.

“I have come here to request you to take a decision and fight against such forces unitedly. The Congress candidate is our united candidate. We have to vote for him to defeat those forces,” he said.

