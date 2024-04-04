PM Modi To Address Rally In Udhampur On April 12

They will be campaigning for BJP candidate and Union minister Jitendra Singh, who is seeking reelection from Udhampur-Kathua Lok Sabha constituency.

“Modi Ji is coming to Udhampur on April 12. Yogi Ji will come to Kathua on April 10. They will address mega rallies,” Jammu and Kashmir BJP general secretary Ashok Koul told reporters in Udhampur.

Koul, who was campaigning for Jitendra Singh, said that PM Modi will address a big rally in Udhampur, in which people from Reasi, Nagrota, and Billawar will take part.

Preparations are going on in full swing for the two rallies, he said.

Union minister Jitendra Singh is seeking to retain the Udhampur-Kathua seat for the third time while the Congress has fielded Choudhary Lal Singh, who is facing ED heat in a money laundering case.

The entry of former minister G M Saroori in the electoral fray on the ticket of Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) has made it a three-cornered contest.

Though there are 12 candidates in the fray, the main fight is between the BJP candidate and his Congress rival.

The Union minister had retained the Udhampur Lok Sabha seat in 2019, defeating Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh, the grandson of erstwhile Maharaja Hari Singh. In 2014, Jitendra Singh had defeated former Union minister Ghulam Nabi Azad from the Lok Sabha seat.

Lal Singh, who rejoined the Congress on March 20, had won the Udhampur seat twice on the party ticket in 2004 and 2009.

Saroori, vice chairman of Ghulam Nabi Azad-led DPAP, is a former J-K minister who had won Inderwal assembly constituency in Kishtwar thrice between 2002 and 2014.

Polling will be held for the Udhampur-Kathua seat in the first phase on April 19, officials said.

As many as 16,23,195 registered voters - 8,45,283 men, 7,77,899 women and 13 transgender persons - will vote at 2,637 polling stations across the constituency which is spread over five districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua, the officials said.

'Cong Failed To Deal With Cross-border Terror'

Accusing the previous Congress governments of failing to effectively deal with cross-border terrorism from Pakistan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said this gave rise to the perception that India was a“weak and poor” target.

Addressing an election rally at Jamui, Modi also mocked the INDIA bloc, saying those who used to“demand jail terms for each other in corruption cases” had come together“in the name of fighting against Modi”.

“The Congress and the RJD (INDIA bloc ally) had given the country such a bad name. The world used to think we are a weak and poor nation. Terrorists from small countries, which are struggling to maintain their supplies of wheat, used to strike at will. The Congress governments did little except seeking intervention from other powerful nations,” the PM alleged.

The acerbic remark was an indirect reference to the US intervention sought by the UPA government after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, which Modi, then the Gujarat chief minister, was highly critical of.

“Ours is an ancient country which has had powerful kingdoms like Magadh and legendary emperors like Chandragupta Maurya. Now, the world beholds a new India, which gives a befitting reply to the enemy on its own soil,” he said.

The Modi government prides itself on the military retaliations to the terror attacks in Uri and Pulwama, which were a major poll plank for the BJP-led NDA in the 2019 general elections.

“The world watches in amazement as our global standing undergoes a sea change. We are able to defend ourselves. Our advice is sought by the world in important matters. We are the fifth largest economy, have launched a successful lunar mission and were applauded for holding the G20 summit,” he said.

