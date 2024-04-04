(MENAFN- Baystreet) Lamb Weston Falls on Q3 Figures

Dick's Partners with Skyships, Shares Soar

March heralds the commencement of a spectacular four-month-long aerial extravaganza as DICK'S House of Sport unveils its colossal blimp campaign, soaring across the East Coast. From the bustling hangar confines of Smyrna, Tennessee, the DICK'S House of Sport (NYSE:DKS) blimp, accompanied by its two seasoned pilots and a ground crew of fifteen, embarks on an odyssey that promises to captivate audiences and leave an indelible mark in its wake.

As it traverses the skies, the DICK'S House of Sport blimp, a magnificent Skyship Services A170 Lightship, commands attention with its imposing dimensions- stretching 178 feet in length, towering 55 feet above the ground, and boasting a width of 46 feet. Its huge size, with a volume of 170,000 cubic feet of helium, and two Lycoming engines which propel it gracefully through the air, make it one of only five blimps currently gracing the American skies.

Owned and operated by Skyship Services Inc. (SSI), the world's foremost authority in Lighter-Than-Air (LTA) technology platforms, this majestic airship represents the pinnacle of aeronautical engineering. SSI's illustrious pedigree spans decades, offering a comprehensive suite of fully certified airships, aerostats, and cutting-edge airborne radar systems for both lease and purchase.

DKS kicked off Thursday trading with a gain of 33 cents, to $211.52.









