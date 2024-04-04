Dow Grabs 150+ At Open

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Dow Grabs 150+ mid-Thursday
Stocks opened higher on Thursday as investors attempted a recovery from this week's consecutive losing sessions for the Dow Jones Industrials.
The 30-stock index jumped 171.55 points to 39,298.69.
The S&P 500 prospered 36.19 points to 5,247.68.
The NASDAQ rocketed 134.6 points to 16,412.06.
Megacap technology stocks bounced back on Thursday, with Nvidia shares adding 1.5% and Meta gaining more than 3%. Shares of Microsoft gained 1.3%. Levi Strauss & Co shares popped 15.2% after the retailer topped first-quarter expectations.
According to data released Thursday, initial jobless claims increased more than expected last week, hitting their highest level since late January. Additional data posted by the Commerce Department reflected an increased in the trade deficit to $68.9 billion in February, slightly higher than the Dow Jones estimate.
Investors are now awaiting Friday for the release of March's nonfarm payrolls.
Prices for the 10-year Treasury gained a bit of ground, lowering yields to 4.34% from Wednesday's 4.35%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.
Oil prices subsided 15 cents at $85.28 U.S. a barrel.
Gold prices gave up $1.30 to $2,313.70 U.S. an ounce.
