Glenn Wilkins - Thursday, April 4, 2024







Dow Grabs 150+ mid-Thursday AdvertismentStocks rose on Thursday as investors attempted a recovery after this week's consecutive down days for the Dow Jones IndustrialsThe 30-stock index jumped 172.46 points to 39,299.58.The S&P 500 prospered 34.96 points to 5,246.45.The NASDAQ rocketed 140.44 points to 16,417.90.Megacap technology stocks bounced back on Thursday, with Nvidia shares adding 1.5% and Meta gaining more than 2.5%. Shares of Microsoft advanced 1.3%. Levi Strauss & Co shares popped more than 16% after the retailer topped first-quarter expectations.According to data released Thursday, initial jobless claims increased more than expected last week, hitting their highest level since late January. Additional data posted by the Commerce Department reflected an increased in the trade deficit to $68.9 billion in February, slightly higher than the Dow Jones estimate.Investors are now awaiting Friday for the release of March's non-farm payrolls.Prices for the 10-year Treasury fell, raising yields back to Wednesday's 4.35%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices subsided 26 cents at $85.17 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices gave up $1.80 to $2,313.20 U.S. an ounce.

