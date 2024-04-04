Kuwaiti Women Effectively Partake In National Assembly Polls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 4 (KUNA) -- Kuwaiti women from all society segments and all age categories flocked to polling stations Thursday to cast their ballots in the 2024 National Assembly elections.

In addition, they also contribute to organizing and ensuring a smooth voting process throughout all constituencies and polling stations.

The participation of females in this historic event reflects Kuwaiti women's interest in the country's political and democratic process.

They are present in a number of the State's bodies to play a pivotal role during today's elections. (end)

