Uzbekistan Imported More Than 17,000 Passenger Cars In Two Months

(MENAFN- AzerNews) In January-February 2024, the import of passenger cars increasedby 3.5 times compared to the same period last year, Azernews reports, citing Kun news agency.

According to the Statistics Agency, in January-February 2024,Uzbekistan imported 17,553 passenger cars from abroad, worth atotal of $383.1 million.

The import of passenger cars has increased by 12,527 unitscompared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

The countries from which Uzbekistan imported the most passengercars during the reporting period:

China – 12,808 units;

Korea – 4,176 units;

USA – 455 units;

Japan – 29 units;

Germany – 27 units.