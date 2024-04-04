Italian Govt To Invest 5 Mn In Prison-Suicide Prevention

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italian Justice Minister Carlo Nordio announced Thursday thatthe government would invest five million euros inprison-suicide-prevention measures this year after an alarmingspate of cases, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.

"I have signed a decree allocating five million euros to thepenitentiary administration for the current year to strengthentreatment-and-psychological services in (prison) institutions viathe involvement of specialized external experts and professionalsin order to prevent and combat the dramatic phenomenon of suicideswithin the prison population," Nordio said.

"The annual budget to prevent suicides and reduce prisonerdistress has more than doubled, confirming the government'scommitment to rapidly adopting the measures necessary to improvethe detention conditions in penitentiary institutions, in view of amore structured, long-term intervention to be proposed as apriority in the next budget law".