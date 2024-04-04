Italian State Pension Spending Close To 270Bn In 2023

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Italy's spending on State pensions, including disabilitypensions, rose by 6.34% to 269.6 billion euros in 2023,pensions-and-social-security agency INPS said on Thursday, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
Social-security contributions were also up, rising 4,44% withrespect to 2022 to 214.6 billion euros, INPS said.
