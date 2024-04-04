Turkiye Set Historical Record For Exports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

Turkiye increased its exports to $63.7bn in January-March thisyear and hit the historical record of the first quarter, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Trade MinisterOmar Bolat.

According to him, Turkiye's export figure for March 2024amounted to $22.6bn. The fact that this figure amounted to morethan $ 20bn in January and $21.1bn in February indicates thatexports continue to increase on a monthly basis.

It was reported that in March, compared with last year, therewas a decrease of 4.1 percent. However, this figure became thethird-largest export value recorded in March.