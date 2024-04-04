Turkiye Set Historical Record For Exports

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva
Turkiye increased its exports to $63.7bn in January-March thisyear and hit the historical record of the first quarter, Azernews reports, citing Turkish Trade MinisterOmar Bolat.
According to him, Turkiye's export figure for March 2024amounted to $22.6bn. The fact that this figure amounted to morethan $ 20bn in January and $21.1bn in February indicates thatexports continue to increase on a monthly basis.
It was reported that in March, compared with last year, therewas a decrease of 4.1 percent. However, this figure became thethird-largest export value recorded in March.
MENAFN04042024000195011045ID1108060796
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.