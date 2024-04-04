China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan Railway Estimated At $8Bn

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Alimat Aliyeva

The construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway isestimated at $8bn, Azernews reports, citing24.

Kyrgyzstan, China and Uzbekistan have completed preparations forthe start of railway construction. All procedures have beencompleted. Work is expected to begin this year. The feasibilitystudy of the project is currently being updated.

The cooperation agreement between the three countries on theUzbekistan-Kyrgyzstan-China railway construction project was signedin September 2022 in Samarkand. The document provided for thepreparation of a feasibility study of the project in the first halfof last year. In December 2023, experts from China completed fieldwork on the new railway route.

It is assumed that the implementation of the project, which hasbeen discussed for more than 20 years, will serve as a basis forexpanding the geography of trade and transportation from Chinathrough Uzbekistan to Europe and to the Persian Gulf states throughthe Southern Corridor.