Azerbaijani Ngos Make Joint Statement On Armenia's Landmine Terror

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Victims of the landmine terror of Armenia, the family members ofthe landmine victims, and the Azerbaijani NGOs operating in thisfield have issued a joint statement, Azernews reports.

"We, the victims of mine terrorism in Armenia, family members ofmine victims, and NGOs operating in this field, made a jointstatement on April 4, the International Day of Mine Awareness andAssistance for Mine Clearance, urging the international communityto support the goal of a World Without Mines as the 18thSustainable Development Goal of the UN. We call for mobilisationfor the announcement. 60 million people around the world are stillat risk of landmines," the statement reads.

Azerbaijan suffers from the mine terror of Armenia, it is amongthe countries most polluted by mines. Armenia, which occupied partof Azerbaijan's lands for many years, buried more than 1.5 millionlandmines in these territories, and the territory was heavilypolluted with other explosive munitions. We call on theinternational community to prosecute Armenia and support Azerbaijanin its humanitarian demining activities.

As a result of Armenia's mine terrorism, 3429 Azerbaijani peoplehave been injured by mines since 1991. Most of them are civilians -358 are children and youth, and 38 are women.

Only in the last 1 month, three people fell into mines in Tartarand Aghdam, two of them are young people - one is 18 years old, theother is 29 years old.

Armenia's goal is war against the peaceful population ofAzerbaijan. Mines, including trap mines, found in residentialhouses, cemeteries and other places in the liberated areas areproof of this. Even a number of mass graves were mined around have been buried for people who come to visit and try to findthe remains of their natives in these places after years oflonging. This is a crime against humanity

Despite all the calls, Armenia does not provide accurateinformation and maps about mined areas. The fakeness andunreliability of most given maps is also proven by the fact thatthe absolute majority of mine incidents in recent times haveoccurred outside of these maps. This activity does not serve peacein any way.

After the 44-day war in 2020 - 77% of the people who died frommine incidents in Azerbaijan were civilians. Since November 10,2020, 350 people fell into landmines in the liberated areas, 65 ofthem lost their lives, and 285 were injured.

The landmine issue has become the biggest problem of Azerbaijantoday. After 30 years of looting and destruction by Armenia, thestate of Azerbaijan is carrying out large-scale restoration andconstruction works in Garabagh and East Zangezur, which were freedfrom occupation, and is returning the former settlers to theirhomelands. However, the mine threat is a serious obstacle to thisprocess, a source of danger to the lives and health ofcitizens.

We, as victims of mine terrorism in Armenia, family members ofmine victims, and representatives of NGOs operating in this field,call on citizens to fully comply with safety rules when moving inliberated areas, not to enter non-public areas, and to payattention to all danger signs.

Today, the state of Azerbaijan carries out demining activitiesalmost entirely at the expense of its internal resources. We callon the international community and international organisations tocooperate closely with Azerbaijan in humanitarian demining. Wewelcome the heroes and the dedicated people who have been doingtheir work with our profession, which covers a very risky field butis a very honourable profession, in which women are also includedin the ranks!

Mined areas in Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur are a big blow toecology and the environment, as well as agriculture. This leads tothe creation of ecological problems, the destruction of flora andfauna, and the inefficient use of land areas.

We believe that the day will come when Garabagh and EasternZangazur will be declared a mine-free region. This is a keycondition for security, return and prosperity in the region.

We appeal to the world community to fully support Azerbaijan inorder to bring this day closer, and to take consistent action todeclare the goal of "mine-free world" as the 18th SustainableDevelopment Goal of the UN.

Signatures:

1. Umud Mirzayev – International Eurasia Press Fund;

2. Hafiz Safikhanov - "Azerbaijan Campaign Against Landmines,"Public Union;

3. Ray Karimoglu - Association of Mine Victims of Azerbaijan;

4. Alimammad Nuriyev - Constitutional Research Foundation;

5. Rauf Zeini - National Forum of Non-GovernmentalOrganisations;

6. Azer Allahverenov - "Eurasia" Migration Initiatives Platform,Public Union;

7. Zaur Ibrahimli - "Prioritet" Social Economic Research Centre,Public Union;

8. Novella Jafaroglu - Azerbaijan Women's Rights Protection SocietyPublic Union named after D. Aliyeva;

9. Sevinj Orujova - "Zafar" Public Union of Support to Martyrs'Families;

10. Konul Behbudova - "Karabakh Missing Families" Public Union;

11. Davud Rahimli - Chairman of the Union of DisabledOrganizations;

12. Saadat Banyarli - "International Human Rights SocietyAzerbaijan National Section" Public Union;

13. Saida Gocamanli - Public Union for the Protection of HumanRights and Rule of Law;

14. Sahib Mammadov - Citizens Labor Rights Protection League;

15. Amin Mammadov - "Specialists in the field of water use" PublicUnion;

16. Rashad Mehdiyev - "Gilavar Photo Club" Public Union

17. Muqabil Bayramov - "Public Union of AzerbaijanCartographers;

18. Tavakkul Iskandarov - "Biological Diversity Center" PublicUnion

19. Chingiz Ganizade - "Democracy and Human Rights Committee"Public Union;

20. Korkhmaz Ibrahimli - "Biosphere" Public Union;

21. Anar Khalilov - "Healthy Development and Education" PublicUnion;

22. Ahmed Abbasbeyli - "Development of Society and Civil Relations"Public Union;

23. Nadir Jafarov - "Chirag" Humanitarian Public Union;

24. Aydin Karimov - Independent Legal Center Public Union;

25. Asaf Aliyev - "Veterans of Karabakh" Public Union

26. Mehdi Mehdiyev – "Karabakh war disabled, veterans and familiesof martyrs" Public Union;

27. Mirhasan Hasanov - Chernobyl Disabled People's Union;

28. Fuzuli Rzaguliyev - Azerbaijan Patriotic War Veterans PublicUnion;

29. Zaur Guliyev - "Education and Social Development of BeylaganYouth" Public Union;

30. Irada Hasanova - "Sema va Eco" Social Economic DevelopmentAssistance Public Union;

31. Samad Vakilov - "Commissioner Legal Center" Public Union;

32. Mammadov Zabil Alastan oghlu, a mine victim;

33. Mammadzade Vidadi Veli oglu, victim of landmine;

34. Mine victim Zeynalov Telman Babir oghlu;

35. Ahmadov Alasgar Aziz oglu, a family member of Ahmadov YasinAlasgar oglu, who died as a result of a mine explosion;

36. Ismayilov Polad Alish oglu, a mine victim;

37. Mammadov Azer Ahmed oglu, a mine victim;

38. Mine victim Alizade Hasanali Sahin oglu;

39. Yagubov Elshan Yagub oghlu, a family member of YagubovFakhreddin Yagub oghlu, who died as a result of the mineincident;

40. Kahramanov Muhammed Khalil, a family member of Uzeyir KhalilKahramanov, who was killed as a result of a mine incident;

41. Hajiyeva Shabnam Shakir gizi, a family member of Hajiyev ShakirMaharram oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;

42. Gadimzade Tural Firuddin oghlu, a family member of HajiyevFiruddin Maharram oghlu, who was killed as a result of a mineincident;

43. Huseynov Adishirin Zulfugar oghlu, a family member of HuseynovZulfugar Adishirin oghlu, who was killed as a result of a mineincident;

44. Safarov Samir Maharram oghlu, a family member of AdilzadehZibeyda Shakir, who died as a result of a mine incident;

45. Ahmedov Togrul Vilayat oglu, victim of a mine;

46. Ahmadov Orkhan Kamil oghlu, a mine victim;

47. Babayev Fadakar Gabil oghlu, a family member of Babayev ZabilGabil oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;

48. Alakbarov Elgun Mahmud oglu, a mine victim;

49. Mirzayev Elmaddin Tofig oghlu, a mine victim;

50. Imanov Azad Telman oghlu, a family member of Imanov BahruzTelman oghlu, who was killed as a result of a mine incident;

51. Mine victim Mukhtarov Azad Aydın oghlu;

52. Guliyev Shahin Allahverdi, a family member of Guliyev MehmanAllahverdi oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;

53. Alasgarov Shaig Mustaqim, a family member of Alasgarov MustaqimAllahveran oghlu, who died as a result of a mine explosion;

54. Mine victim, Agalarov Ali Alibaba oghlu;

55. Mine victim, Azimzade Hafiz Salim oglu;

56. The father of Huseynov Bayram and Huseynov Razin, who died as aresult of the mine incident, as well as the injured Anar Huseynov,the son of Huseynov Akif Mukhtar, who was a victim of the mine;

57. Mammadov Emin Hasan oglu, a mine victim;

58. Mine victim Guliyev Arif Sabir oglu;

59. Samadov Shirzad Abish oghlu, a family member of Abishov SirajAbish oghlu, who was killed as a result of the landmineincident;

60. Ibrahimov Asgar Ali oghlu, a family member of IbrahimovMaharram Ali oghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;

61. Mine victim Aslanov Khanlar Fazil oghlu;

62. Hamidov Faig Sovet oghlu, a family member of Hamidov ElsavarSovet oghlu, who was killed as a result of a mine incident;

63. Abilov Mahir Ramiz oghlu, a mine victim;

64. Gandiyev Firuddin Ismayil oghlu, a family member of GandiyevVusal Firuddin oghlu, who was killed as a result of a mineincident;

65. Mine victim, Valiyev Ruhin Sultan oglu;

66. Mine victim, Jabbarov Nijat Novruz oghlu;

67. Panahov Rodik Shamseddin oglu, a mine victim;

68. Mine victim, Aliyarov Sadir Heydar oglu;

69. Askerov Elnur Asif oglu, a mine victim;

70. Alishov Nasib Oktay, a family member of Alishov Oktay Bayramoghlu, who died as a result of a mine incident;

71. Mahmudov Shahriyar Mahmud oghlu, a family member of MahmudovBakhtiyar Mahmud oghlu, who was killed as a result of the mineincident;

72. Mine victim, Gurbanov Abdulla Novruz oghlu;

73. Mine victim, Novruzov Ruhin Aladdin oglu;

74. Daughter of Jafarova Tamam Aslan, a mine victim;

75. Mine victim, Babashov Khazar Tariyel oglu;

76. Mine victim, Alasgarov Abdulla Hamid oglu;

77. Askerov Masim Hasan oglu, a mine victim;

78. Mine victim Aliyev Sahib Isa oglu;

79. Sadikhov Eldar Sabirovich, a family member of mine victimSadikhov Samir Sabirovich;

80. Family member of mine victim Guliyev Farhad Huseynaga oghluGuliyev Famil Huseynaga oghlu;

81. Mine victim Hasanov Zamaddin Qalandar oghlu;

82. Abilov Amil Ilyas oghlu, family member of mine victim AbilovFamil Ilyas oghlu;

83. Nuraliyev Ahmadaga Khanbala, a family member of mine victimNuraliyev Elchin Khanbala;

84. Mine victim Verdiyev Niyamaddin Hikmat oglu;

85. Huseynov Vusal Asif oghlu, family member of mine victimHuseynov Asif Novruz oghlu;

86. Askerov Elnur Asif oglu, a mine victim;

87. Mine victim, Akbarov Vagif Sabir oglu;

88. Mine victim, Abbasov Bakhtiyar Yagub oghlu;

89. Mine victim, Jabbarov Nijat Novruz oghlu;

90. Mine victim, Agalarov Ali Alibaba oghlu;

91. Mine victim, Hasanov Nizameddin Qalandar oghlu;

92. Mine victim, Garayev Sahin Gadir oghlu;

93. Ahmedov Asif Alasgar oglu, victim of a mine;

94. Mine victim, Babayev Ramil Nazim oghlu;

95. Bagrov Elmir Elnur oghlu, a mine victim;

96. Mine victim Hasanov Azad Kamandar oghlu;

97. Alizadeh Samir Buruz oghlu, a mine victim;

98. Mine victim, Agayev Bakhtiyar Hatam oglu;

99. Mammadov Mahir Afran oghlu, victim of a mine;

100. Aliyev Gara Ali oglu, a mine victim;

101. Mine victim Bayramov Elvin Zahir oghlu;

102. Asif Novruz son of Huseynov, a mine victim;

103. Bayramov Rafayil Kochari oglu, victim of a mine;

104. Mine victim Verdiyev Niyamaddin Hikmat oglu;

105. Mine victim Guliyeva Nabat Mikayil girl;

106. Yusifov Elmir Islam oglu, a mine victim;

107. Idrisov Ahmet Shohrat oglu, victim of a mine;

108. Mammadov Vugar Magsud oghlu, a mine victim;

109. Huseynov Gilman Hidayat oglu, a mine victim;

110. Mine victim Najafov Parviz Sozaly oglu;

111. Balakishiyev Tofig Hajimirza oghlu, victim of landmine.