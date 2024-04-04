Azerbaijan, Türkiye Have Always Fought Against Injustice And Double Standards, Says Cavusoglu

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The delegation of the Milli Majlis to the Parliamentary Assemblyof the Council of Europe (PACE) had a meeting with visitingdelegation of the Turkish Grand National Assembly to the NATOParliamentary Assembly led by Mevlud Cavusoglu, Azernews reports,citing Azertag.

Samad Seyidov, Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee forInternational Relations and Interparliamentary Ties and head of theAzerbaijani delegation to PACE, underscored the flourishingstrategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Türkiye. He describedthe Azerbaijan-Türkiye relations as exemplary for other countriesworldwide. Seyidov emphasized the unbreakable cooperation andfriendship between the two nations, highlighting the significanceof reciprocal visits and meetings that serve common goals.

The committee chairman emphasized the importance of thedynamically developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Turkiyefor the progress, peace, and stability of both countries and theentire region. Samad Seyidov also touched upon the signing of theShusha Declaration, which saw fraternal relations betweenAzerbaijan and Türkiye getting stronger in every domain.

Mevlud Cavusoglu emphasized the growing strength of fraternalrelations between the two states and peoples. He appreciated theefforts dedicated to enhancing bilateral relations and underscoredthe mutual support demonstrated by both countries' delegations ininternational organizations. Furthermore, Cavusoglu highlighted thepivotal role of Turkiye and Azerbaijan in fortifying the unity andsolidarity of the Turkic world.

Members of the delegation of the Milli Majlis to the PACE,Rafael Huseynov, Asim Mollazade and Sevinj Fataliyeva, as well asTurkish MPs including Fatma Aksal and Utku Çakırözer explored thegrowing development of friendly relations between the two brotherlycountries, as well as the interparliamentary cooperation, and theimportance of unity in the Turkish world. They stressed thesignificance of continuing joint efforts in strengtheningcooperation within the international organizations.